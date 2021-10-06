During an event organized in the center of Milan, Huawei officially presented the new ones MateBook 14s And MateView GT 27, talking about the two products in question and their potential.

As for the MateBook 14s, we are faced with a product that aims to offer high performance with a reduced design, making it light and versatile. This presents a display FullView 2.5K touch with a 3: 2 ratio, perfect for presentations. The keyboard entered by the company offers maximum comfort when using, with a stroke of 1.5 mm and the company’s Soft-landing design, with even stronger keys for years of trouble-free use.

The new MateView GT 27 it is instead a gaming monitor with ultra-curved display (1500R) from 27 inches and ratio of 16: 9, which comes with a resolution of 2560 × 1440. This features a refresh rate of 165 Hz, which combined with the QHD resolution allows for an excellent gaming experience for every area, but which can actually be adapted to any other use, whether we are talking about viewing content, or working environments, also considering the very elegant design. The feature Dark Field Control inserted is designed to more easily identify enemies thanks to the contrast adjustment, a novelty that can be very useful for various competitive titles.

Alexander Sironi, Head of Marketing and Communications, spoke about the two products in question:

The Huawei MateBook 14s is a splendid example of engineering and design designed from the ground up, which maintains the DNA of the acclaimed MateBook series, while the Huawei MateView GT 27 offers an unprecedented audiovisual experience. Today, people are using more and more laptops, smartphones and tablets together with a monitor in the office or in everyday life, so our commitment is to continue to create an ecosystem of innovative, reliable and interconnected products that allows to improve the experience of fruition of people. In fact, more and more laptop users are choosing monitors to expand their field of view with a second screen to enhance and make their work, study and entertainment experience more immersive.

Find below the declaration of Stephen Duan, General Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group Italy.