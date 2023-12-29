admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/29/2023 – 10:06

The Chinese group Huawei declared this Friday (29) that it “weathered the storm” of sanctions imposed by the United States, with an increase in annual sales and notable results in the smartphone market that raise doubts about the effectiveness of these measures.

For years at the center of technological rivalry between China and the United States, Huawei was accused by American authorities — who provided no evidence — of spying for the Chinese government, which the company vehemently denies.

Since 2019, sanctions imposed by Washington have isolated the group from the global supply chains of American technologies and components, forcing the Chinese company to refocus its activity on sectors such as software, connected devices, or enterprise computing.

“After years of hard work, we have weathered the storm,” said the group’s interim president, Ken Hu, in a New Year’s message this Friday.

Between January and December, Huawei recorded annual sales of “more than 700 billion yuan” (R$476 billion at current prices), he told his employees. The number represents a year-on-year increase of almost 9%.

Figures on net profits, or smartphone sales, which have been greatly weakened in recent years by sanctions, have not been released.

The group, which had achieved general sales stability in 2022, however saw its interannual net profit fall sharply (-69%).

– “Important challenges” –

“Our hard work has allowed us to survive (…) but we still face important challenges”, warned Ken Hu, referring to geopolitical and economic uncertainties, as well as technological restrictions and trade barriers, which continue to weigh on the company.

Despite this, “the company's activities have largely returned to normal”, he guaranteed.

In August, Huawei presented the Mate 60 Pro, a high-end smartphone, whose launch raises doubts about the effectiveness of American sanctions.

Launched on the day of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to China, the device is powered by an advanced chip produced in the country itself.

Huawei also remains the world's leading provider of equipment for 5G, the fifth generation of mobile Internet.

But the United States is trying to convince its allies to ban the company's access to their 5G networks, arguing that the Chinese government could use its products to monitor communications and data traffic in Western countries.

In June, the European Commission ruled that Chinese telecommunications equipment suppliers, including Huawei, posed a security risk to the European Union.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton called on the 27 Member States and telecommunications operators to exclude this equipment from their mobile networks.