Chinese telecoms group Huawei on Monday announced record profit for 2021, up 76% year-on-year despite US government sanctions against the company.

For the whole of 2021, Huawei reported net income of 113.7 billion yuan (US$17.8 billion), up from 64.6 billion yuan a year earlier.

This is the company’s best historical performance.

The group’s revenue, however, fell 28.5% year-on-year to 636.8 billion yuan ($100 billion).

Huawei has not published details of the number of cell phones sold in the past year.

For a period, the Chinese brand was one of the top three smartphone manufacturers in the world, alongside the South Korean Samsung and the American Apple.

The group briefly led the sector, stimulated by Chinese demand and sales in emerging markets.

But US sanctions imposed in 2018 by the administration of then President Donald Trump, which left the company without component supply networks, left the group’s cell phone sector in uncertainty.

