The latest US sanctions against Huawei have made the company’s current goal of survival. This was announced at the opening of the Huawei Connect 2020 conference in Shanghai by the executive director of the Chinese technology giant Guo Ping. TASS…

According to him, Washington’s “incessant aggression” has significantly hampered production and operations. Now the company is left hoping that the US will reconsider its policy.

The reason for such statements was the third wave of sanctions, within which, starting September 15, Taiwanese TSMC stopped producing Kirin processors for Huawei. These processors use American technology, so the manufacturer had no choice.

The stock of chips will allow Huawei to release smartphones until the end of this year, but the company does not know what to do next. Chinese companies and Taiwanese MediaTek are considered as replacement options, but the quality of the processors will decline.

Meanwhile, the White House is ready to continue the attack and impose sanctions on China’s main semiconductor manufacturer SMIC. The company is considered one of the key companies for the Chinese economy. However, the United States may abandon such plans, since the restrictive measures will hit its own exporters of raw materials and technologies that cooperate with SMIC.

Guo Ping recalled that Huawei needs hundreds of millions of smartphone chips every year. He said that at present, American manufacturers are trying to obtain licenses for cooperation between companies, but have not yet achieved success.

According to experts, the only thing that can save Huawei is the victory of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential elections in November this year.