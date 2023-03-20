Huawei is a technology and telecommunications company of Chinese origin which over time has established itself as one of the largest players in the sector. We ourselves often tell you about it, such as here for example. However, the firm was hit by a US ban, which placed significant limitations on its ability to do business with US companies. It’s now been 3 long years and today we want tell you how the brand is doing!

Huawei, after 3 years from the US ban, here’s how it’s doing!

Huawei is a company that we all know well, after all, even in Italy it has made a name for itself thanks to its smartphones that are increasingly popular with customers of all kinds. However, after the US ban in 2019, certainly the company was affected. Having to limit his business with one of the most prolific powers in the world has made it necessary to completely rethink internal sales strategies. Not to mention that the more the years go by, the more the limitations become stringent for the company.

In any case, despite the drop in sales which mainly affects the smartphone market, Huawei remains convinced of its choices and to date invests large sums in research and development. We are talking about sums equal to $23.8 billion in 2022 alone. As if that weren’t enough, the idea is to further increase investments.

In addition to this, CEO Ren Zhengfei wanted to share some really succulent details: until today 13,000 components have been replaced with solutions made in China e 4,000 circuit boards completely redesigned. Truly great efforts that made it possible for the company to get back on its feet!