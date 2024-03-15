President Andrés Manuel López López Obrador warned this Friday that the golf course of Huatulco, Oaxacais not owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, it has always belonged to the nation, and was a concession to the businessman.

In his morning press conference, in La Paz, Baja California Sur, the president justified the entry of 120 elements of the National Guardl to the golf course, after the federal decree that declared the place as a protected natural area.

“Here I take the opportunity to say, because there is now a controversy over a golf course in Huatulco,” said López Obrador, who warned that it is not about anything personal against the businessman but about defending the assets of the nation.

“I tell you: in Baja California Sur, Loreto, Fonatur had, and still has, large areas of land, and in some cases already subdivisions, but it is also the same in Quintana Roo, and it is the same in Guerrero, and it is the same in Oaxaca, in the tourist areas”

López Obrador related that since the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) was created, they began to do deals with those landswho sold them almost for free.

“So we made the decision that those that were divided up would be put up for auction and if there was someone who bought them, that they would be sold, because they were already divided up, and that the money would be used to do works for the benefit of the people,” he added.

The president pointed out that in all cases it has been decided that the lands of Fonatur be converted into a protected natural area

The government that I represented is going to be the one that will leave the most protected areas, the President noted.

“Now we have already allocated many lands to protected natural areas (…) in the case of Oaxaca, in Huatulco, the same was done, and there are also invasions and it was decided to convert all those lands, those bays, into protected natural areas” , he asserted.

Also with the idea of ​​leaving public beachesbecause they had already privatized everything, and with the reserves they are being rescued so that people can enjoy the ecological reserves, the Tabasco native highlighted.

If everything is monopolized by grand tourism hotels, then the beaches are privatized, said López Obrador. And in Huatulco the same thing was done.

“But there since the time of Fox, just like in Quintana Roo, goods began to be auctioned off to individuals, almost given away, I know that in the time of Fox, about five, ten minutes from the Cancun international airport, Fonatur sold about 600 hectares of mangroves at 70 pesos per square meter, nor what a square meter of carpet is worth. And thus a lot of corruption,” he explained.

In the case of Huatulco, it was also decided to declare protected natural areas, highlighted the chief executive.

“And there is this golf course that had been given as a concession to Ricardo Salinas Pliego. The contract expires, because what he paid in consideration, for having the concession, because the golf course, that has to be clarified, is the nation, they are lands of the nation, it is not private property,” he stressed.

“It's not that it was Ricardo's course, no. The golf course was a concession. The concession expires and we proposed: we are going to sell the golf course, because the public treasury does not benefit at all. It turns out that we had to pay him water and maintenance and the broth was more expensive than the meatballs.

So, we have to take care of the public, López Obrador continued, and we said: we are going to sell the golf course.

“It's not just like that at any price, there is a procedure, an appraisal has to be done, the Ministry of Finance has to do an appraisal, and I think it reached 420 million pesos,” said the man from Tabasco.

“If they no longer had a concession and their contract expired, they were asked to buy it, because we are going to use that 430 million pesos to deliver school uniforms to children in Oaxaca.”

Then they said no, we didn't buy it, López Obrador added, and what they did was resort to a legal mechanism, they took out a document that an official signed for them, an extension of the contract.

“What did we do, or where did they take us? It was decreed that the golf course was going to be a protected natural area,” explained the President

“We want to put order in all this, so even though the decree was issued converting this land into a protected natural area, some people were taken away yesterday, violating the decree. So, the National Guard had to be used to protect what is already a public good, which it always was, but which is being recovered”

López Obrador said that a scandal was made that they were acting arbitrarily.

No, the only thing we want is for privileges to end in Mexico, and if we take care of the country's assets, all Mexicans benefit and we lift millions out of poverty, the president said.

“I hope that Ricardo understands that this is what is being done, that there is nothing personal, that there is no interest on our part to harm anyone, to harm anyone,” said the chief executive.