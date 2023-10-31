When Gabriela Wiener was a child, she dreaded school trips to museums in Lima, the capital of Peru. As her class approached the display cases containing the pre-Columbian ceramic statues known as portrait huacos, she began to tremble. The faces of the figures, believed to represent notable members of the Moche culture, bore an undeniable resemblance to hers.

Inevitably, mockery and insults would come: “There’s Gabriela,” he remembers his classmates shouting. “Indian face, huaco face.” Looking indigenous, being brown and not white in Peru in the 1980s, meant being ugly, undesirable, or at least that’s what she felt for a long time.

“Colonialism is not something that just happened in the past, it continues to throb in our lives, our beds, our families, our society,” Wiener said in Spanish, standing in front of one of these statues at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in a recent visit to New York.

Several decades later, the huaco portraits are no longer crucibles of painful memories for Wiener, perhaps the most irreverent voice of the new literary generation of Latin American women. They have become an instrument to “decolonize” and reclaim their identity, she stated; Metaphor is the backbone of her new novel “Huaco Portrait.”

The book explores a conflict at the heart of Wiener’s identity. She is a proud “chola,” to use the derogatory Peruvian term for people of indigenous descent. But it’s also likely that she is a descendant of Charles Wiener, an Austrian-turned-French explorer who traveled to Peru in the 19th century and became known for almost finding Machu Picchu: he mentioned it by name in his notes, but he never arrived. to the ruins.

The novel mixes reality with fiction. What is known about the historical Charles Wiener is that, when he left Peru, he took with him thousands of pre-Columbian artifacts that helped build the collection of the Ethnographic Museum of Paris. In a book he wrote, Charles Wiener also describes how he bought a boy named John and took him to Europe. In exchange, he left a son he had with an indigenous woman—the beginning of the mestizo lineage that, according to family tradition, would lead to Gabriela Wiener.

By reconstructing the patriarch’s footsteps and weaving personal and official history, Wiener unmasks his ancestor as the force that shaped many of his wounds. “The book talks about all imperialisms from a place of daily, intimate life, from experience,” he said.

The conclusion? He wants to decolonize everything: the status of whiteness as an indicator of beauty, the mythology around Charles Wiener in a clan that is still proud of his European-sounding last name, and his family secrets.

“Huaco Portrait” is not the first book in which Wiener fights head-on with uncomfortable truths. “Intimacy, vulnerability, shame, darkness, what we keep silent, are my materials of creation and art,” he said.

Peruvian novelist and journalist Daniel Alarcón, host of the Spanish-language podcast “Radio Ambulante,” featured Wiener in an episode about ugliness where she cataloged all of her perceived imperfections: “My crooked teeth. My knees black. My fat arms. My sagging breasts. My small eyes surrounded by two black bags. “My black hair, like a witch.”

What happened next is exactly what Wiener had expected: “Many women came to me to tell me that I had freed them from their own physical hang-ups,” she said. “That is what happens. You create something and it can become something that mobilizes things.”

By: MARÍA SÁNCHEZ DÍEZ