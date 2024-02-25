Early this Sunday, February 25, a tragedy in the municipality of Atotonilco de Tulain the state of Hidalgo, where hydrocarbon theft continues to be a constant in crime in the entity.

According to reports, around four in the morning there was a explosion of a truck loaded with fuel cans, same that led to the loss of a life.

The detonation generated a column of fire up to 10 meters high, which was alerted by neighbors who reported three booms that shook doors and windows in the nearby residential area.

They report delay in acting by the authorities

Neighbors of the place informed the Firefighters and Civil Protection immediately after noticing the explosion, but accused a delay of more than an hour in the arrival of emergency services.

Meanwhile, the truck, connected to a clandestine outlet, exploded and set fire to both the vehicle and the illegal infrastructure. The fire, out of control until seven in the morning, revealed the tragedy with the discovery of a charred body.

Local authorities are carrying out a investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the explosion and the connection to clandestine seizure, a fact that is not foreign to the municipality and the entity.

It should be remembered that only the On February 20, another fire was recorded in Tlahuelilpanin the same state, when a truck connected with a hose by “huachicoleros” to a clandestine tap drilled in a Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) pipeline exploded and caught fire without causing injuries or fatalities.