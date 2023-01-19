Even with the deployment of the military to stop the huachicol, the milking of gas reported an increase of 70 percent in 2022 compared to last year, reveal official figures from Pemex.

According to reports from the oil companyin 2021 an average of 3,600 barrels per day were stolen, while in 2022 the figure increased to a daily average of 6,100 barrels

The daily report on the diversion of hydrocarbons that Pemex delivery to the Security Cabinet specifies that in the first January 15, 2023, a theft of 5 thousand 500 barrels per day is averaged.

The milking is registered mainly in Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Baja California, Nuevo León, Michoacán and Tlaxcala, states where Pemex pipelines have more “piquetes”.

The federal government maintains a deployment of some 2,988 soldiers (1,666 from the Army and 1,322 from the National Guard) in 11 priority pipelines, in addition to 10 drones and one aircraft.

However, military sources admit that the huachicoleros They have sophisticated milking by placing clandestine intakes under tunnels or concrete slabs to avoid detection by drones.

On other occasions the troops have been attacked by residents, for which reason they have had to suspend operations.



The huachicol is sold for up to 15 pesos per liter on highways or clandestine centers and according to testimonies, the main customers are public transport and cargo drivers.

“I have to resort to huachicol to save something for food, all taxi drivers know where they sell it and the authorities know where they sell it, but they take their cut, everyone is happy,” acknowledged a taxi driver from Tepeji del Río, in Hidalgo, an entity with first place in “piquets” to Pemex pipelines with the discovery of more than 4,000 clandestine intakes in 2022.

The 4T has maintained that there is a reduction in the deviation of gas up to 90 percent, mainly because it bases its comparisons with the month of November 2018, when a daily milking average of 81 thousand barrels per day was reported.

in 2019 Pemex reported a deviation of 6,400 barrels per day and in 2020 of 4,800 units per day.

On January 12, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed an increase in fuel theft.

“It is a matter that is being addressed because there is a resumption of the old gasoline theft activities, especially in Hidalgo. We are very concerned because the groups that are dedicated to huachicol They are counting on the support of the population,” he said that day in his morning conference.