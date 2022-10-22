Hu Jintao appears pensive in an image taken on the 16th during the opening of the Communist Party Congress / Reuters

At 79 years old, and in very poor health, former President Hu Jintao was attending the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China to show unity around his successor, Xi Jinping. With his predecessor, Jiang Zemin, already out of circulation due to his 96 years, Hu was the only vestige of the collective leadership imposed by Deng Xiaoping after Mao’s death to prevent his personalist excesses. And that is precisely what Xi Jinping has liquidated with yesterday’s staging of his perpetuity in power and his public ridicule of Hu Jintao.

Born in 1942 in Anhui province, into a wealthy family of merchants belonging to the Chinese petty bourgeoisie, Hu entered the Faculty of Hydraulic Engineering at the elite Tsinghua University in Beijing in 1959. There he joined the Communist Party in 1964, shortly before his father died after being tortured during the infamous Cultural Revolution and he himself was sentenced to two months of re-education through labor for defending those responsible for the University of the movement « anti-bourgeois» launched by the Red Guards.

Away from the palace intrigues of Beijing, Hu Jintao starred in a meteoric career in the poor province of Gansu in the 1970s, where he participated in pharaonic state hydrological projects and fostered political relations that, in the early 1980s, would lift him up to the Central Committee of the Party and the League of Communist Youth.

The youngest



From such platforms, he rose in 1985 to Provincial Secretary of the Party in Guizhou, another of China’s least developed areas, and in Tibet, where in 1989 he declared martial law to crush an independence protest that left a dozen protesters dead. .

At the age of 50, Hu Jintao became the youngest member of the Politburo Standing Committee in 1992 thanks to the generational renewal ordered by Deng Xiaoping. A decade later, he succeeded Jiang Zemin as general secretary of the Communist Party, and the following year he was appointed president of the country. His term in office was characterized by strong economic growth, but also by aggravation of social inequalities, a proliferation of corruption and a relaxation of the communist ideology that have been openly criticized by Xi Jinping.