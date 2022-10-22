The unexpected departure of former President Hu Jintao from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) This Saturday has been one of the most commented and surprising moments in the West in the framework of the closing of the event in the Grand Palace, in the center of Beijing.

Around 11:30 in the morning, hundreds of journalists from local and foreign media —including EL TIEMPO— entered the second floor of the main auditorium, where the press area was used for the conclave of the congress that took place in the Chinese capital since last Sunday.

Minutes later, a scene caught the attention of several in the place. At the central table, a long and horizontal one, that of the Political Bureau, there was President Xi Jinping in the center; to his right, Premier Li Keqiang, and to his left, former President Hu Jintao. A man approached him and whispered a few words in his ear, tried to grab his right arm and then his armpits to try to make him stand up from his chair. The former president put his hands on the table and tried to grab some white sheets on a red folder that President Xi Jinping had.

To Hu Jintao’s left was Li Zhansu, who is the president of the National People’s Congress—China’s parliament. Apparently surprised, he took Hu’s red folder and passed it to the man who kept insisting that the former head of state leave.

In an AFP video released minutes later, the other senior members Li Zhanshu and Wang Huning are seen trying to say a few words and seem surprised by what is happening.

At that instant, another man arrived and Hu Jintao stood up. He tried to say something to President Xi Jinping, who nodded and responded, and touched Li Keqiang’s left shoulder. Since then, the chair has been empty.

So far, the reasons for the incident have not been known. The government has not made an official statement. Hu Jintao, 79, was present at the opening of the congress last Sunday. He was President of the People’s Republic of China from 2003 to 2013, and General Secretary of the CCP from 2002 to 2012, the predecessor of Xi Jinping.

The Communist Party Congress is held every five years. For this year’s version, some 2,296 delegates came to the Chinese capital to deliberate on its internal organization and other issues of the party’s constitution. Among the most important conclusions is the formation of the new Central Committee with 205 members and 171 alternate members, and the new Disciplinary Commission, with 131 members.

This Sunday, there will be a press conference at noon (local time) with the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau, in which Xi Jinping is expected to appear, re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, something unprecedented in the country’s recent history.

DAVID ALEJANDRO LOPEZ BERMUDEZ

TIME

Beijing (China)

In networks: @lopez03david