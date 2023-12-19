Mirko Olcelli was a promising skier. The very young man lost his life at the age of 18 in an accident in Valfurva: the 16-year-old who was with him, sitting in the car that invaded the oncoming lane, was injured

He was only 18 years old and was a promising Italian under 20 skier. Mirko Olcelli lost his life while he was driving his car, in a accident in Valfurva who gave him no chance. The vehicle he was traveling in suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane and the collision with another car caused the fatal accident. She stayed the 16-year-old girl was also injured who was traveling with him, in the passenger seat.

The toll of a road accident that occurred on the morning of Monday 18 December 2023, around 9 am, is tragic. Along State Road 300, in the municipal area of Valfurva in Alta Valtellinathe car in which an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were traveling collided with another vehicle.

Unfortunately for the 18 year old boy who was driving the car there was nothing to be done. She lost her life practically instantly. Next to him, sitting on the front passenger seat, was a 16-year-old who suffered a chest injury, but it was not serious. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Mirko Olcelli didn't make it. He was well known in the area, as a promising under 20 skier. According to what was reported by Carabinieri of the Operational and Radiomobile Unit of the Tirano Company driven by captain Riccardo Angeletti, the car driven by the 18 year old would have invaded the oncoming lane.

The accident took place on the morning of December 18, before 9 am, between Sant'Antonio and Santa Caterina. The impact with the car traveling in the opposite lane was very strong.

The 18 year old Mirko Olcelli didn't make it: the injuries sustained in the impact were too serious

The military, who immediately carried out all the necessary findings, will have to establish the exact dynamics of what happened. Rescue efforts were useless for the young boy, who unfortunately died instantly. Perhaps he lost control of the vehicle due to the snowy and icy asphalt.

The 16-year-old girl who was with him suffered chest trauma. She is not in serious condition, but she is still hospitalized at the Morelli hospital in Sondalo. However, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.