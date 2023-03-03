Documents with misspellings! Luisito Caycho He underestimated Magaly Medina, assuring that she had international studies, but “Urraca” spoke with the singer’s partner to find out the truth.

After several years, Luisito Caycho He returned to television and Magaly Medina was the first to dedicate several minutes of her program to him so that he can present the cooking courses that he would have learned in Spain. However, the production of “Urraca” noticed a detail in the chef’s certificate presented by Lucía de la Cruz’s ex-partner and, after investigating, they concluded that this document was false, but this would not be the only lie. what counted

Is Luisito Caycho the owner of a restaurant in Spain?

Magaly Medina was outraged by the lying attitude that Luisito Caycho had when appearing on his set. As is recalled, even the ATV production recorded a note from the singer cooking the international dishes that he supposedly learned in various European institutes.

“What a barbarity. I thought that this boy had already changed, that he had matured. We said that five years in Spain surely he has had a bad time. He has worked and has managed to have this restaurant, it turns out that the real owner tells us that she is being transferred this place and she hires Luisito Caycho to promote it and bring people,” said ‘Urraca’.

Luisito Caycho presented a false certificate to Magaly Medina

In addition, Magaly Medina did not miss the opportunity to clarify whether the certificate that Luisito Caycho presented to him was true: “He showed me this title from La Rambla, an institute where it says haute cuisine chef’s degree and that he had completed a course totaling more than 3,000 hours, but the manager of the institute spoke to us and told us that this it’s a fake title because they don’t issue documents with misspellings.”

“He says that he very much doubts that someone can hire our monster as a chef because he did not study there. He did not graduate as a haute cuisine chef. In the mouth of the liar, the truth becomes doubtful,” concluded Magaly Medina.

Luisito Caycho presented a certificate with a misspelling. Photo: ATV capture