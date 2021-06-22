Welcome to “Learn HTML5 CSS3 JavaScript”, the new iCrewPlay Tech column to learn how to create our personal, business or leisure website from scratch.

Learn HTML5 CSS3 JavaScript with us

In this first guide we will learn what HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript are and we will write our first small site, helloworld.html. For the uninitiated, the helloworld.ext-lang file contains a text string that says “Hello World“, A convention between all those who are novice with a new programming language, hypertext or scripting that brings (hopefully) success and good omen.

What is HTML5

HTML5 it is a hypertext language, many in fact mistakenly believe that it is a programming language, but it is not so. HTML is an acronym of the English language which means Hyper Text Markup Language.

HTML5 is an update of previous versions of HTML that has been released for about ten years now even though its development by the Web Hypertext Application Technology Working Group (WHATWG) began in 2004.

Its extension is .html

What is CSS3

CSS3 as HTML5 is a hypertext language. Again, like HTML, CSS is also an acronym of the English language which means precisely Cascading Style Sheets, in Italian Cascading Style Sheets. CSS allows you to apply style rules to some documents to format the text, apply color or to center it. A CSS file by itself does not produce any visual results by itself.

CSS3 is an update of the previous versions CSS1 and CSS2 and allows you to perform many more actions without using JavaScript

Its extension is .css

What is JavaScript

JavaScript is a scripting language which operates on the client side (i.e. on the device and more precisely on the user’s browser and not on the server hosting the site). In the past called first Mocha and later LiveScript, it is said that JavaScript (current name, ed) takes its name from Java as the syntax used in this scripting language is very similar to that of the well-known programming language of Oracle, even if the functions and uses are very different.

JavaScript allows you to interact dynamically with web pages allowing you to create visual effects “cooperating” with HTML and CSS to validate the data of a form or to create dynamic and interactive elements such as a calculator or a clock.

Its extension is .js

How to write our first helloworld.html

Well, now that you know a little history about web languages, all you have to do is create your first helloworld.html

First you will need to create the file with the name and extension. You can use any file manager to do this.

Now if you don’t already have one, you’ll need to retrieve a text editor for programming, we suggest Notepad ++ (free) or Visual Studio 2019 (free for the Community version, paid for the Professional and Enterprise version). After opening the helloworld.html file in your editor we can finally start writing our code.

First you will have to write, in the first line of the document . You should know that almost all tags (all those elements between angle brackets are called tags) in HTML when they are open must also be closed. This tag is an exception and should not be closed.

Let’s start now to open the tag lang = ”en” represents an attribute of the html tag and is used to specify the language of the file. To be sure to close it and avoid errors I always recommend open and close tags at the same time and to work within them later. We then write to close the tag.

Inside the tag we find two large sections: head for the header (part not visible) e body for the visible part.

Now let’s add the title of the page (the text that appears on the browser tab next to the favicon) with the title tag inside the head:

Hello World!

Inside the body instead we add a text label through the p (paragraph)

Hello World!

tag

The complete code can be found below in the form of a photo to maintain the colors and indentation.

We did not tell you at the beginning so as not to spoil the surprise but all the resources you find here you can download and use them for free but remembering to mention us and to mention the author, Andrea Zanin in your project. Remember to use the same Creative Commons licenses as iCrewPlay Tech. You can download helloworld.html on andrezan.com from this link.