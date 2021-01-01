HTET 2020: Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Level-1, 2 and 3 will be conducted on two and three January i.e. Saturday and Sunday by Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani (BSEH or HBSE). HTET Level-3 examination will be conducted on the first day i.e. January 2 in the evening session. Whereas on January 3, Level-2 examination will be conducted in morning session and Level-1 examination in evening session. For this, all preparations have been done by the Department of Education and Administration. Section 144 has been implemented in the 200 meter radius of all examination centers and under it, the gathering of five or more persons is also banned.

Access will not be granted without a mask

The board has ordered all the candidates to wear the mask compulsorily at the examination center due to Kovid-19. Candidates without masks will not be allowed to sit at the examination centers. The hands have to be sanitized before admission. If any banned material is found with any candidate, their UMC will be registered and an FIR will also be lodged through the Center Superintendent. The examination center will be closely monitored with jammers, biometric, videography, CCTV cameras. Without an identity card, no officer or employee will get admission at the center. Staff, including all officers and employees, will be required to put an identity card around the neck during the examination.

Center to arrive 2 hours 10 minutes before

It is mandatory for the candidates to print the admit card along with a color photo. While applying on behalf of the candidate, the identity card containing the photo, which is mentioned on the admit card, will have to be brought in the original form as an identity at the examination center. Also, without colored admit card, admission will not be allowed at the examination center in the event of tampering with the photo on the admit card. Examiners will have to arrive at the examination center 2 hours and 10 minutes before the start of the examination so that formalities such as searching through metal detector, iris biometric data capturing etc. can be completed in time.

The eye will be kept from the control room

As per the Board’s order for the examination to be held on January 2 and 3, a day before, the control room has been established in the District Education Officer’s office. On this control room, an officer of his office, two employees and a class IV have been appointed by the District Education Officer. The officers appointed on the control room will maintain direct contact with the control room set up at the board headquarters. These control rooms will take the inspection report of all the flying men in their district and send it to the control room set up on the board on the exam day. Apart from this, if any untoward incident occurs at any examination center during the examination, then it is also to be reported to the control room of the Board Headquarters immediately.

Ban on entry by wearing a ring or earring

According to the instructions issued by the board, during the examination, wearing any kind of jewelery such as rings, chains, earrings, necklaces, pendants, nose pins, brooches etc. will not be allowed. There will be no permission to carry any metal item, any electronic device like mobile phone, pager, Bluetooth, ear phone, calculator, clock, purse, log table, health band, plastic pouch, blank or printed paper and written chit etc. . Nor will there be any arrangement to keep any item at the examination center. Female candidates will be allowed to wear Mangalasutra only, to apply bindi and vermilion. At the same time, Sikh candidates will be allowed to carry the symbols of religious faith.

This is a helpline number for any problem

01664- 254301, 254302, 254304, 254601, 254604

Whatsapp number

8816840349

Htet at a glance

– Level-3 examination to be held on January 02

– Level-1 and Level-2 examination to be held on January 03

– Examination will be organized in the district at 09 centers

– 03 thousand candidates will be included

– 2 hours 10 minutes arrival instructions

– Admission to centers will be closed 01 hours before

– Disabilities will get 50 minutes extra time