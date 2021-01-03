HTET Exam 2021: Draft of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has been uploaded on the website of Uttarkunji Board. If there is any objection to the questions or answers of HTET examination held on 2 and 3 January 2021, the candidates can register their objection from 04 to 08 January 2021.

Haryana School Education Board President Jagbir Singh said that any candidate appearing from Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTT) Level-1 (PRT), Level-2 (TGT) and Level-3 (PGT) was conducted on January 2 and 3. If there is any objection to the answer (option) of any question given in the booklet or the answer key given in the citation booklet, with full facts, evidence in this regard, from 04 to 08 January 2021 at 5 pm Objection can be registered on the online board website. The candidate will have to deposit the prescribed fee of Rs 200 per question for this.

HTET-2020 ANSWER KEY FOR L-III & II

If the objections filed in relation to a question are found to be correct, in such a situation, the fee deposited for that question will be refunded to the candidate after the declaration of the result.