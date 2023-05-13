HTC U23 Pro is by HTC which is a Taiwanese company that has been manufacturing smartphones since 2002. The company was a major player in the smartphone market in the 2000s and 2010s, launching phones like the HTC One and the HTC Desire. However, in recent years, HTC has seen a significant reduction in sales and popularity, and has diminished its presence in the smartphone market. But today we are here to talk about the latest gem!

HTC U23 Pro, here is the launch date

We are finally ready to give you a definitive date regarding the arrival of HTC U23 Pro. On May 18, the company will be ready to launch its latest jewel on the market that we have already told you about on many other occasions. However, if you are already expecting many details regarding the device, unfortunately we have to disappoint you as everything is still moving under a thick cloud of mystery!

Let me be clear, there will certainly be news, but unfortunately right now it would be impossible to guess them. In recent weeks, however, it has leaked part of the possible data sheet which we want to reproduce here:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

8 or 12GB of RAM

4,600mAh battery

four rear cameras, of which the main 108MP with OIS

What can I say, there are many expectations, this company has been one of the undisputed leaders in telephony, we are sure that it will be able to rise from its ashes, so stay with us also in the future and we promise to keep you updated on any news!