HTC U23 Pro has finally come to the public. Today we are here to tell you about this device and explain in detail what it is. So if you’re curious we can do nothing but invite you to continue reading because as we anticipated here, HTC finally could back in the mobile player bandwagon!

HTC U23 Pro has arrived!

If you have had HTC phones in the past and are now ready to give the company a second chance, surely the HTC U23 Pro could be for you. In the first place, it should be clarified immediately that it is a device by mid-range, but which still has some really interesting goodies. Let’s start immediately with a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. In addition to this there is mid-range hardware that we leave you below together with video presentation:

display : 6.7-inch OLED up to 120Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus protection

: 6.7-inch OLED up to 120Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus protection SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expansion via microSD

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expansion via microSD cameras : main rear: 108 MP f/1.7, optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 8 MP f/2.4 120 degrees macro rear: 5 MP f/2.2 rear depth: 2 MP f/2.4 front: 32MP f/2.45

: connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BDS, Beidou, 3.5mm audio jack

: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BDS, Beidou, 3.5mm audio jack unlock : side fingerprint reader on the power key + 2D face

: side fingerprint reader on the power key + 2D face resistence IP67

IP67 system operating : Android 13

: Android 13 drums : 4,600mAh

: 4,600mAh recharge : 30 watts wired + 15 watts wireless + reverse wireless

: 30 watts wired + 15 watts wireless + reverse wireless size And weight : 166.6 x 77.1 x 8.9 mm, 205 grams

And : 166.6 x 77.1 x 8.9 mm, 205 grams colors: coffee black, snow white.

It is clear that the company did not want to dare more than necessary, unfortunately. It is probably one shy plunged into a saturated market. As announced earlier, however, there are some surprises such as support for the Viverse app and obviously the Vive XR Elite mixed reality viewer. For all this the price is approx 559 euros.

Shipments will start on June 5th and if you order by the 4th you will have free HTC True Wireless headphones! What can I say, the choice is yours!

