HTC has unveiled the latest addition to its PC VR headset line-up in the form of the Vive Pro 2, which arrives on 4th June with pre-orders open now.

As its name implies, HTC’s Vive Pro 2 is the direct successor to the high-end PC VR headset it released in 2018. It’ll up the ante with a 5K resolution display (2448×2448 pixels per eye), a 120-degree field of view, and at 120Hz panel. By way of contrast, the original Vive Pro featured a 2880×1600 resolution, a 110-degree field of view, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

HTC claims the Vive Pro 2’s technological upgrades mean “minimal motion blur”, while screen door effect is said to be “virtually eliminated”.

Meet Live Pro 2 – Trailer.

The headset – which features adjustable inter-pupillary distance (IPD), head strap, and sizing dial – supports the visually lossless Display Stream Compression standard, and includes a pair of Hi-Res Audio Certified headphones that deliver 3D spatial sound, although HTC notes third-party headphones are also supported.

And if you’re wondering how the Vive Pro 2 might slot into your current VR set-up, it’s compatible with Vive Trackers of any generation, the new Vive Facial Tracker, and will work with existing SteamVR accessories – “whether it’s Base Station 1.0 or Base Station 2.0, older Vive controllers, or even controllers and gloves like Valve’s Index ‘knuckle’ controllers “.

A headset-only version of the Vive Pro 2 will launch on 4th June and is available to pre-order now – it’s priced at £ 719 / € 799 / $ 799 USD, but HTC is offering a £ 60 discount for those that sign up to its newsletter before 31st May. The full-kit version – which also includes the Base Station 2.0 and Vive controllers – launches on 4th August for £ 1299 / € 1399 / $ 1399.