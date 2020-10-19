HTC has launched its new smartphone Desire 20 Plus in Taiwan. HTC Desire 20+ has a quad rear camera setup with 48 megapixel primary camera. Let us tell you everything about the price, specifications and features of this new handset of Desire series.HTC Desire 20+ has been launched for around Rs 21,700. This phone has been made available in Orange and Twilight Black colors. At present, there is no information related to launching the handset in other markets.

HTC Desire 20+: Specifications

HTC Desire 20+ has a 6.5 inch HD + display. The screen resolution is 1600 x 720 pixels and the aspect ratio is 20: 9. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 720G processor. RAM is 6 GB and inbuilt storage is 128 GB. Storage can be increased via microSD card via microSD card.

The quad rear camera setup has been given in the smartphone. The phone has 48-megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.8, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro and 5-megapixel four rear sensors. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with aperture F / 2.0 on the front.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery. The HTC Desire runs on 20+ Android 10 operating systems. For connectivity, features such as LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack are provided. HTC’s device also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear.