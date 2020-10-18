With the 1-0 win at SpVgg Greuther Fürth, the Hamburger SV the third win in the third league game of the season – and by the way set the own start record from the 1974/75 season (at that time, of course, still in the Bundesliga). But the game against the Franconians also showed that the way to the big goal will still be rocky.
Football is strange. Unpredictable. Not controllable in every detail. From this he also gains his irresistible power. Without having to use Herberger’s bon mot (“Nobody knows how it will turn out!”), Certain results or even just constellations in this sport can sometimes simply not be explained.
The HSV was plagued by significant personnel problems before the exit to the Ronhof. Especially in defense. Without Tim Leibold, the long-running hit on the left side of defense, and without the offspring Stephan Ambrosius, who had started the season well, Daniel Thioune was forced to undertake considerable renovation work on his defense. In the meantime, the professional debut of Bryan Hein from the second team of the Rothosen was in the room. In the end, the coach opted for the more experienced variant – and ordered Moritz Heyer from the defensive center on Leibold’s left side (on which he did not miss a competitive minute (!) In the past season). Heyer’s part in the middle of the back four was taken over by Gideon Jung (alongside Toni Leistner).
With a newly formed defense lineup with strong Fürthern. When that goes well, it’s not just the traditionally excited media that go down in the Hanseatic city. The fact that, of all things, this new (and with a view to the future perhaps also last seen) line-up remained “to zero” for the first time this season – seems almost like a bad joke in view of the course of the game. Especially for Greuther, who after the final whistle had to endure the cheering of their opponent like doused poodles and probably still wonder this afternoon why they didn’t take anything countable from the duel with HSV.
But this sport doesn’t know anything about formulas that give a guarantee. Especially since the luck factor (or bad luck, depending on the point of view) can always thwart a solid match plan like the one from Fürth yesterday afternoon on Saturday afternoon. And the people of Hamburg were lucky not just once in Fürth yesterday.
Because if Seguins Knaller lands in the Hanseatic network in the seventh minute of the game, or a pedantic video referee considers Gyamerah’s “handball” to be worthy of sanction, or Toni Leistner does not stop the broken Nielsen until one step later and thus only stops in the penalty area – yes, then it could well have gone the other way.
But as it was, the first good combination of the guests, played over more than three stations, scored the winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time in half one. But this action was also a really big sport. Terodde showed that he also knows a bit about the combination game. And how Narey knew how to ennoble the clever push through his storm leader would have done even a Romário to honor.
But despite all the justified criticism of the Hamburg game, which was by no means as natural and convincing as against the two relegated Düsseldorf and Paderborn on the previous game days, one must also praise the reaction of the team to the early neck blow from the injury to Jeremy Dudziak. Although he wasn’t really on the field until he was eliminated, he suffered some unusual impurities when receiving and passing the ball, but is – next to Aaron Hunt – the brains of this team.
The smock he substituted could not use the chance to play himself back into focus. In the first few minutes of his career he commented far too much on any referee’s decisions. And negligently left in the 69th minute the huge chance for the presumably decisive 2-0.
Instead of closing the bag in time, the suffering HSV fans saw themselves in front of the screens more and more back to the bad weeks between mid-May and the end of June of this year, when the team – albeit with different staff – regularly fell into a kind of panic at the end of the gate and so gambled away crucial points in the respective stoppage time in four (of a total of nine) games.
That it didn’t get that far yesterday was also due to the new staff. And the coach’s tactical maneuvers. Moritz Heyer, ordered back to the central defensive (next to Jung) from the 55th due to the numerical inferiority, (Gymerah moved to the unfamiliar left side for him and Narey occupied the part back right) showed on both yesterday’s part-time posts that Thioune can count on him.
And when something came up, which in view of the visual superiority of the hosts, especially after Leistner’s dismissal, happened far too rarely, Sven Ulreich was there. Like Ernst’s header in the 57th minute. In this way, the latent uncertainties of Gideon Jung, who continues to chase his form before his knee injury, and the one or other lack of concentration of an otherwise solid Gyamerah could be absorbed.
The much-scolded Aaron Hunt, who was also not too bad for defensive sprints deep into his own half, and the tireless Khaled Narey, who crowned his performance with the goal of the day, also earned good grades.
Overall, a happy, but not undeserved victory for HSV, which – it is sometimes that easy in football – simply made more of its few chances than the opponent. It will be interesting to see what lessons the team will learn from yesterday’s game. One thing is clear: in most of the games this season, the opponent will act similarly to the Fürth team. But at HSV you shouldn’t rely on as much luck as yesterday at Ronhof.
Leave a Reply