At the end of the second day of the 2nd Bundesliga received the SC Paderborn in the evening Hamburger SV. It should be a memorable game.
Gates: 0: 1 Wintzheimer (14th), 0: 2 Terodde (24th), 1: 2 Srbeny (34th / penalty), 2: 2 Führich (36th), 3: 2 Führich (38th), 3: 3 Terodde (56th), 3: 4 Hunt (81th / penalty kick)
Even before the game started, there were suggestions on how to make the game even more tasty:
When Hamburg took the lead with Wintzheimer’s strong shot, things got “winty”:
At 0: 2 through Terodde’s slapstick goal, Paderborn’s back team was catastrophic:
However, Paderborn came back through Srbeny’s penalty, two minutes later Führich made it 2: 2, again two minutes later the SCP turned the game around. Hamburg’s Gjasula, the ex-Paderborn resident, didn’t look good twice. There was a possible reason from Bremen.
The lead at halftime was thanks to Paderborn for five minutes. Not everyone thought that was great:
However, HSV only needed ten minutes in the second half to equalize with Terodde’s second division record goal. Gjasula also got praise – or something …
Gjasula was then replaced after a little over an hour, he had forgotten something:
It went up and down now, but it wasn’t always just the players:
Ten minutes before the end there was a penalty for HSV, but nobody really knew why:
Aaron Hunt didn’t care, he scored to make it 4: 3 for Hamburg. However, the first half showed that one could still expect a lot.
At the end of the regular time, Paderborn’s keeper Zingerle kept his team in the game with a great reflex.
But Paderborn never came back, which made the HSV fans breathe deeply. Man of the day was of course Terodde, who is now the sole record scorer in the 2nd Bundesliga.
