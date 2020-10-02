By Simon Zimmermann | Oct 01 2020
At HSV, there could still be exciting days until the transfer window closes next Monday. Above all, four personal details are in focus on the possible exit side. The image reported on Thursday evening about the HSV plans with a quartet:
1. Lukas Hinterseer
The Austrian has been associated with an exit all summer. At least since the arrival of Simon Terodde, the 29-year-old has only been the second choice. In addition, the HSV dealt with KSC clippers Philipp Hofmann. But that won’t come – Hinterseer stays! At KSC, HSV came across granite at Hofmann, Hinterseer had no interesting offers. So the situation remains as it is for the time being.
After the broken deal with Hofmann, all theoretical chances of an exit from top earner Bobby Wood no longer exist. Recently there was speculation about whether the American could switch to KSC in return.
2. Jonas David
Home grown Jonas David will also stay, at least until winter. Until then, the 20-year-old and HSV want to see how much match practice the central defender gets. If he remains a reservist, a loan could be due in winter – the U20 national player is still under contract with HSV until 2024.
3. Aaron Opoku
Unlike David, Opoku will be awarded again this summer. A loan to second division competitor Jahn Regensburg is under discussion. There the winger should get the necessary match practice in order to finally start at HSV. Last season, the 21-year-old played on loan for third division Hansa Rostock.
4th Gideon Jung
At Gideon Jung everything seems to be open at the moment. The advisor to the 26-year-old defensive all-rounder is feverishly looking for a new club for youngsters. With a suitable offer – the transfer fee has to be right (market value: € 1.6 million) – Jung can go. His contract is valid until 2022.
