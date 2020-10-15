At HSV, a decision has finally been made on the goalkeeper question: newcomer Sven Ulreich has – unsurprisingly – been appointed the new regular goalkeeper.
HSV coach Daniel Thioune had made a secret of the goalkeeper he would trust after the international break. Daniel Heuer Fernandes, who was heavily criticized last season in particular, had done his job quite well in the new season – nevertheless, after the signing of Sven Ulreich, there was of course a lot to suggest that the former Munich player immediately won Will take up space between the posts.
On Thursday, Thioune (via kicker) Finally: “I informed Daniel Heuer Fernandes that Sven Ulreich will be in goal at the weekend.” According to the 46-year-old, it was “a very, very tough decision” – but such decisions would also be part of football. “We played very successfully with Daniel. We have the fantasy that Sven will increase our quality again.”
