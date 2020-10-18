Wow what a thriller! It played for almost 40 minutes Hamburg Sports Club versus Greuther Fuerth Outnumbered and still managed the Rothosen to bring the third win in the third game of the season under wraps. Admittedly, sometimes it was really heavy food that was offered by the Hanseatic League, but the narrow victory makes it clear that the team has now finally internalized the long-lost morale. Some good actors were also joined by weak appearances, which are taken up in the following article.
Three wins from the first three games. The start record from 1976 has fallen – at that time, however, HSV finished the season in fourth place, which one would like to avoid at the end of the current season.
The success in Fürth was the result of hard struggle and great morale. Despite a seemingly endless outnumber, the Rothosen managed to take three points back to the Hanseatic city after a tireless defensive battle.
Although the hosts were at times slightly superior and pushed for the HSV goal, especially after the red card, the hoped-for goal did not come. Sven Ulreich in particular parried brilliantly twice and ensured his new employer success in Franconia.
The new keeper of the Rothosen was not the only player who was largely responsible for the away win.
Below is a look at team performance.
The new goalkeeper of HSV clearly showed why he was one of the best keepers in Germany. In the 6th minute of the game, “Ulle” was lucky that the Senguin hit only bounced off the crossbar, but in the 56th and 84th minutes the 32-year-old captured the victory with two overwhelming reflexes.
In the rest of the season Ulreich was always playable and distributed the balls mostly cleanly to his own man.
In one situation, the keeper got into trouble, but cleverly fouled Jamie Leweling.
It was without a doubt a successful debut for the former Bayern goalkeeper, who probably cemented his claim to number 1 in goal of HSV with the appearance.
Heyerwitzka! With Moritz Heyer, HSV has apparently landed a real stroke of luck. The performance of the 25-year-old wasn’t great, but it showed that Heyer can play in all positions in the defense chain. “Defensive all-rounder” – this term fits like a fist on the eye.
After Toni Leistner was sent off, the former Osnabrück player returned to central defense, where the game association’s attacking efforts often fizzled out.
With Heyer in defense, you rarely have to worry about your blood pressure – the new man in the HSV dress did his job confidently and confidently.
Khaled Narey confirmed his rising form from the last few weeks and rewarded himself with a sense of achievement at his old place of work.
The winger crowned his second starting eleven in a row with the golden goal of the day in stoppage time in the first half.
There is no trace of the dissatisfaction of the German-Togolese that arose in the summer. Hopefully this success will give the 26 year old new energy.
Narey also cut a good figure in legal defense – when the number was down, the goalscorer had to help out defensively and did so reliably and without major uncertainties.
The attacker’s good appearance should have given him a bonus for the next few weeks, which he hopefully can use for himself.
Yes, Simon Terodde was also a match winner yesterday. Although the 32-year-old was hardly on the ball, he played a major role in the success of his team.
The appearance of the striker alone made the people of Fürth noticeably respectful.
In the third game of the season, Rothosen’s new storm hope was also directly involved in the victory and showed that he is not only responsible for scoring hits, but is also able to produce hits wonderfully.
His successful magic pass on Khaled Narey gave Terodde the fifth goal participation in the third game – simply strong!
Hopefully this is not my normal rhythm for the season!
The season should finally start for Toni Leistner. After his Dresden ban, the 30-year-old even led HSV onto the field as captain. His first league appearance for the Rothosen lasted exactly 53 minutes – then the central defender was again scythe. After an emergency brake, Leistner saw the red box and was allowed to go into the shower early on.
However, it was precisely this action that could have saved HSV the victory, because Havard Nielsen only had Sven Ulreich in front of him.
The resulting free kick from a promising position brought nothing, so Toni Leistner can also count on his share in the victory.
Would it have been any different without the red card? One does not know.
The fact is that HSV was able to achieve the victory even if they were outnumbered, which would have been at risk without Leistner’s emergency brake.
On Instagram the defender reacted with humor to his renewed suspension: “Hopefully this is not my normal rhythm of play for the season!” – We hope so too, dear Toni!
Not that Klaus Gjasula will ever be jealous.
Came early in the 28th minute for the injured Dudziak, but could only partially use his chance. Kittel had already practiced individually during the previous training weeks. Daniel Thioune described this measure as “load control”. After being substituted on, the tech-savvy playmaker remained largely ineffective.
Normally Sonny Kittel is a player who can decide a game on his own thanks to his individual class, but form weaknesses are part of professional sport. Maybe the world will look different again next week.
Hardly any other person is discussed as controversially as Bobby Wood. Does the US boy just want to serve his lavish contract or is he seriously considering using his seventh chance at HSV?
In yesterday’s game, it was more likely to suggest the former.
Daniel Thioune went into collaboration with Wood with an open mind.
In the friendly against FC Fredericia, the striker even scored and gave hope that the knot might have broken with him.
The 27-year-old also got the chance to prove himself at a high level yesterday. In the 75th minute, the former US international came for Simon Terodde. Wood, who was known in earlier times for his speed and assertiveness, should be in wait for counterattacks and disrupt the Fürth’s attacks early on.
Emblematic of the “commitment” yesterday: Almost every minute, motivating words could be heard from the coaching bench in the direction of Wood, who often only acted half-heartedly and almost always got the short straw in the air duels.
Will Bobby Wood be seen playing regularly in the next few weeks? Probably not without an increase in performance.
In the hierarchy, Wood should be ahead of Lukas Hinterseer – but that could change again soon.
By and large, victory sprang from the iron will of the Red Trousers. However, one was never completely superior to courageous Fürth. The HSV benefited from the lack of ideas and the lack of consistency of the hosts. But soon no one will ask about the way of victory.
The concentrated work on the defensive will also have played into the cards for HSV. Last season, when every action was taken, the trousers were full in the last few minutes, but the attacking efforts of the clovers were all defused yesterday. Clear chances were only allowed extremely rarely, which is why the three points were deservedly brought back to the Volkspark.
The next task is soon waiting for HSV. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the Erzgebirge Aue will play the catch-up game on the third day of the game on the Elbe.
