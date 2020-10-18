The success in Fürth was the result of hard struggle and great morale. Despite a seemingly endless outnumber, the Rothosen managed to take three points back to the Hanseatic city after a tireless defensive battle.

In the rest of the season Ulreich was always playable and distributed the balls mostly cleanly to his own man.

In one situation, the keeper got into trouble, but cleverly fouled Jamie Leweling.

It was without a doubt a successful debut for the former Bayern goalkeeper, who probably cemented his claim to number 1 in goal of HSV with the appearance.

After Toni Leistner was sent off, the former Osnabrück player returned to central defense, where the game association’s attacking efforts often fizzled out.

With Heyer in defense, you rarely have to worry about your blood pressure – the new man in the HSV dress did his job confidently and confidently.

There is no trace of the dissatisfaction of the German-Togolese that arose in the summer. Hopefully this success will give the 26 year old new energy.

Narey also cut a good figure in legal defense – when the number was down, the goalscorer had to help out defensively and did so reliably and without major uncertainties.

The attacker’s good appearance should have given him a bonus for the next few weeks, which he hopefully can use for himself.

In the third game of the season, Rothosen’s new storm hope was also directly involved in the victory and showed that he is not only responsible for scoring hits, but is also able to produce hits wonderfully.

His successful magic pass on Khaled Narey gave Terodde the fifth goal participation in the third game – simply strong!

53 ‘⏱ This is not the start we had hoped for: If the shamrocks counterattack, it has to #Leistner as the last man in the duel with Nielsen. Both fall. Petersen decides on the emergency brake: Red for #Leistner ?, Free kick.

__#SGFHSV 0: 1#only the HSV – Hamburger SV (@HSV) October 17, 2020

However, it was precisely this action that could have saved HSV the victory, because Havard Nielsen only had Sven Ulreich in front of him.

The resulting free kick from a promising position brought nothing, so Toni Leistner can also count on his share in the victory.

Would it have been any different without the red card? One does not know.

The fact is that HSV was able to achieve the victory even if they were outnumbered, which would have been at risk without Leistner’s emergency brake.

On Instagram the defender reacted with humor to his renewed suspension: “Hopefully this is not my normal rhythm of play for the season!” – We hope so too, dear Toni!

Not that Klaus Gjasula will ever be jealous.

Normally Sonny Kittel is a player who can decide a game on his own thanks to his individual class, but form weaknesses are part of professional sport. Maybe the world will look different again next week.

Daniel Thioune went into collaboration with Wood with an open mind.

In the friendly against FC Fredericia, the striker even scored and gave hope that the knot might have broken with him.

The 27-year-old also got the chance to prove himself at a high level yesterday. In the 75th minute, the former US international came for Simon Terodde. Wood, who was known in earlier times for his speed and assertiveness, should be in wait for counterattacks and disrupt the Fürth’s attacks early on.

Emblematic of the “commitment” yesterday: Almost every minute, motivating words could be heard from the coaching bench in the direction of Wood, who often only acted half-heartedly and almost always got the short straw in the air duels.

Will Bobby Wood be seen playing regularly in the next few weeks? Probably not without an increase in performance.

In the hierarchy, Wood should be ahead of Lukas Hinterseer – but that could change again soon.