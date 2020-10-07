It was one of the surprise coups of the transfer period: Sven Ulreich moved from Bayern to Hamburg. The 32-year-old’s goal at HSV is clear.

NNew entry Sven Ulreich has clearly expressed his claim to the number 1 goal of the second division soccer team Hamburger SV. “Of course I came here to play more. That is my goal, I have to work hard for it, ”said the 32-year-old former Neuer deputy at Bayern Munich on Wednesday after his first official training session at HSV. The fact that he had hardly played at Bayern recently was “not a crucial point for him. Because at Bayern we played a lot of training games and the level of competition was always high. “

With the transfer coup, the fight for the regular place between the posts begins again at HSV. Coach Daniel Thioune had already explained that when the deal was looming, but the three-year contract with the veteran had not yet been signed. And even if Ulreich got the shirt number 26, it is certain that he will become the new number 1.

Thioune expressed his confidence in Daniel Heuer Fernandes (27), who had been used in the three competitive games so far, for the first games of the season, but denied him a regular seat guarantee. The third keeper at HSV is Tom Mickel (31).

The fact that Ulreich is relegated from Champions League winner to second-rate HSV is due to the good discussions with sports director Jonas Boldt and sports director Michael Mutzel. “You have convinced me of the task here, and I feel like doing it. That’s why I’m here and I’m happy that the transfer worked, ”emphasized Ulreich, who wants to bring his experience to the young team.

The catch-up date for the game HSV against Erzgebirge Aue has been set

Marcell Jansen, chairman of the HSV supervisory board, also praised the work of Boldt and Mutzel: “Boldt and Mutzel did a good job. You have committed the pillars that you need, “said 34-year-old ex-professional and national player, especially since both had less money than in previous years. “We didn’t do any wild things in times of Corona. Some transfers were only possible because the players first clarified the situation at their ex-club. Otherwise the things would not have been feasible for us. “

This is especially true for goal-scorer Simon Terodde, who suffered considerable wage losses when he switched from 1. FC Köln to HSV. He came to play more and has already scored four times. “Terodde’s attitude is great. The way he runs back into his own penalty area in a full sprint shortly before the final whistle to help out is exemplary. ”The other newcomers also fit, Jansen said:“ We made sensible and economically sound transfers. And get characters who feel like doing the job. “

And so Jansen is very satisfied with the start of his Hamburger SV in the new season of the 2nd Bundesliga, but does not want to overestimate the debut either. “If you win two games at the beginning, that’s a good sign. But the season is still very long and the circle of favorites is significantly larger: Düsseldorf, Hanover, Kiel, Nuremberg and Paderborn will also have the upper ranks in their sights, “said the chairman of the supervisory board of HSV Fußball AG and president of HSV eV in an interview with the” Bild-Zeitung ”(Thursday). His club had defeated the first division relegated Düsseldorf (2: 1) and Paderborn (4: 3), the game against Erzgebirge Aue was canceled.

As the German Football League announced on Wednesday, the game against Aue will be rescheduled on October 21 (6.30 p.m.). The party, which was actually scheduled for October 4th, had to be canceled at short notice due to two corona cases near Aue.