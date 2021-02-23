The wounds after the embarrassing 2: 3 in Würzburg are licked, the view goes to Hamburger SV forward again. Towards the city derby against strong Kiez footballers. For HSV sports director Michael Mutzel the last results of both teams have only limited informative value in relation to the neighborhood duel.
“I think that both teams – even if we lost in Würzburg – are in good shape. Pauli had a good phase now, but we also had that except for the Würzburg game.” (Source: mopo.de)
In fact, HSV had previously been unbeaten in eleven league games – and could have set a historic record with a point win in Lower Franconia. HSV has never been unbeaten twelve times in a row in this millennium.
The next chance for such a series will be on Monday. However, HSV would have to remain undefeated until the end of the season …
Instead of talking even more strongly to the city rivals, who have recently been victorious four times in a row, Mutzel points above all to his own strength before the duel at Millerntor. “So far in every game it has always been up to us how the game turned out. That will be up to us again on Monday. If we do our best, it will be difficult for Pauli. If we don’t do that, it will be difficult for us. It’s easy. ”
Mutzel doesn’t want to know anything about the derby fear given the last results against the browns (there were two 0-2 bankruptcies last year): “We are really up for the game! Everyone knows that it is a special game you don’t tell any player anything. We absolutely want to win the game. If a player needs some extra motivation or needs to be tickled, then he has missed his job! ”
That the team in Würzburg obviously needed exactly this extra motivation and definitely had to be tickled (but not!), The 41-year-old simply deliberately conceals.