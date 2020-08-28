HSV has signed a new central defender: Toni Leistner is transferring to Rothosen free of charge and is signing a contract until 2022!
On Friday morning it became known that Leistner had terminated his contract with the Queens Park Rangers prematurely – a few hours later he was presented as a new addition to HSV. The North Germans have found their desired and urgently needed central defender. The 30-year-old has already arrived at the HSV training camp.
HSV sporting director Michael Mutzel says about the commitment: “Toni is a central defender with a lot of second division, but also first division experience. He is very strong in tackling and has a great personality. He fits our requirement profile exactly and is the reinforcement we are looking for. His decision for the Despite other offers, HSV shows that he is up for the job in Hamburg. “
Leistner, who was loaned to 1. FC Köln in the second half of last season and has shirt number 37 at HSV, raves: “I had very good discussions with those responsible, who totally convinced me. Now I’m looking forward to them Task and wants to get to know the guys as quickly as possible. “
