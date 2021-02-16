It’s sporty at Hamburger SV so far according to plan – but behind the sporting scenes, the situation at the Hanseatic League has recently been very tense, as a power struggle was raging in the presidium. Now Marcell Jansen is stepping down together with Vice Thomas Schulz and Treasurer Moritz Schaefer!
“After very intensive and goal-oriented discussions in the past few days, we as the Presidium have jointly decided to resign from our Presidium offices with immediate effect and thus no longer make the last differences of opinion in the Presidium a topic within our association”, explained the trio in an official release.
Jansen, Schulz and Schaefer had differences of opinion mainly with regard to the composition of the supervisory board and consequently the future direction of the association. The three strong men did not come up with a common denominator, a power struggle raged in the management floor.
“As the highest organ of HSV eV, the general assembly has the opportunity to equip a newly elected executive committee with the trust and support that is necessary to continue successfully through challenging times within the framework of an ordinary general assembly,” the statement said .
“The next ordinary general meeting – until which Marcell Jansen will continue to represent HSV eV on the supervisory board – should take place as a face-to-face event in the summer, if possible.”