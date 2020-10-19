Jonas Boldt is in the field of vision AS Roma and is said to have already been to talks in Italy. On Sunday the sports director of the HSV his personal future tendency with.
Boldt’s contract with HSV only runs until the end of the season. And finally, AS Roma, a heavy caliber, poached the Elbstädter sports director. After talks in Italy, Boldt has now come to a fairly clear decision.
“A year and a half ago I decided to take a path with HSV, to want to develop something here. I still see it that way,” Boldt told the pay TV broadcaster Sky. “That is my ultimate goal to be able to continue shaping this story.”
With head coach Daniel Thioune, Boldt is finally planning a promotion to the Bundesliga this season and is absolutely on track with three wins from three games. A possible contract extension in the Elbe city should be discussed around the turn of the year.
“If HSV is interested in continuing on this path, there will certainly be good talks,” said Boldt. “How they end, when they are run, that’s not just my decision.” The ball is now with HSV – and thanks to Boldt’s early commitment, the talks can be conducted with absolutely no pressure.
