The Hamburg Sports Club gambled against on Friday night Erzgebirge Aue a clear guide and now has to be satisfied with one point. After a great start, the Hanseatic League lost the thread in the second half – Aue took the opportunity to equalize. Those who were still confident of victory at half time experienced their purple miracle in the second round.
February 5, 2021 – for exactly 1000 days, the once great HSV has now been in the lower house of German football. 1000 days with few highs and many new lows. Days that should soon be numbered, at best at the end of May.
With nine games in a row without defeat, the Hanseatic League traveled to the east of the republic. In addition to Toni Leistner, who will be missing the red pants for several weeks due to a torn muscle bundle, the ex-Auer Bobby Wood also had to stay in the Hanseatic city.
Accordingly, the following changes were made to the starting line-up: Gideon Jung moved into the starting line-up for the injured Leistner for the first time since October 2020. The same boy, who was still considered one of the safest sales candidates, but could now become very important again. The U21 European champion took the position in the defense center, Moritz Heyer acted as usual in front of the defense line.
HSV started the game with an open visor. The opponent was run high and the room layout also spoke a clear language – it should go forward.
In the 11th minute, the red trousers appeared for the first time in front of the gate of the violets. Aue keeper Männel was able to defuse this opportunity, but two minutes later it was already rattling in the box of the home side. Tim Leibold played a strong cross on Bakery Jatta, who processed the ball directly from the air – the leather would probably have crossed the line without help, but Simon Terodde accepted Jatta’s invitation and nodded from close range – goal number 18 for the season Center forward, who then apologized to his template provider for the goal theft.
A few minutes later, Moritz Heyer unfortunately only hit the post, but the strong appearance of the Hanseatic League was rewarded immediately. In the 22nd minute, another wonderful lecture by the guests, which David Kinsombi refined to 2-0 after Kittel Pass.
After a corner, however, the cold shower: Jan Hochscheidt set off and after an exemplary counterattack made a connection. The joy did not last long, however, because in the 30th minute Simon Terodde again established the old distance with a foul penalty. A curious action, because the ball was actually on its way into the goal before the penalty whistle. Instead of giving the hamburgers the advantage, the referee decided on a penalty.
Shortly before the break, HSV had to react personally for the first time. Jeremy Dudziak injured himself so badly without direct opponent action that it could no longer continue. The German-Tunisian had to leave the field with a bandaged thigh.
Ultimately, HSV went into the break with a well-deserved 3-1 lead.
3 shots on goal, 3 goals – again the Rothosen presented themselves extremely effectively.
From Hamburg’s point of view, the second half started anything but optimal: In the 49th minute, Aaron Hunt failed by a haircut on the post, in direct return the Violets used a bad Jatta ball loss to make it 2: 3. Can-opener? Because from then on the people of the Erzgebirge were much more active.
From the point of view of HSV, this led to the worst case: Florian Krüger scored 3: 3 after a free kick in the 61st minute – HSV lost the good line from the first round. In the second half, the Rothosen acted as if they had been changed.
The place in the Erzgebirgsstadion got worse and worse the longer the game, but the conditions of the course alone should not be an excuse for the guests’ loss of performance.
Aue was mainly more physically active in the second run. The Saxons fought hard and took away the fun of the game from the guests.
The structure of the league leaders was broken successfully, HSV lacked the move from the first 45 minutes. So it was hardly surprising that the Hanseatic League was only able to kidnap one point from Aue. A point that is definitely not enough in view of the great performance in the first round.
Unfortunately, Sven Ulreich was again unable to concede a goal. After a clean counterattack by the hosts, the 32-year-old had no chance of clarification.
The second shot by Auer also found its way into the goal of Ulreich in the 50th minute, who had to reach behind him again this evening. Although the former national goalkeeper parried strongly in the first moment, the margin from Auer brought the home side the balance in the 61st minute. It wasn’t a good game for the HSV goalkeeper.
Grade: 4
Jan Gyamerah did his job very well, at least in the first half. Almost every attack on the left side bounced off the Rothosen’s right-back, who also gave several impulses on the offensive.
In the second round, however, Gyamerah was increasingly challenged in defense. “Gyambo” could hardly provide relief. Passports from the defense rarely ended up with the intended recipient. Note 3
Gideon Jung: So far this season Hamburg has won all games in which the 26-year-old was used. Today, however, that series broke, even if Jung did his job properly. In the air, Jung was often the winner, but there was a huge problem in building up the game. It could be felt that Jung wanted to use his chance and therefore did not want to take any risks. Although this prevented errors, it did not lead to a quick set-up either. Grade: 3.5
Stephan Ambrosius was not as confident and strong today as in the past few weeks. In the first half, the U21 international defended resolutely, but after the break, Ambrosius was noticed several times due to ball losses and lack of tackle behavior. The cruel space conditions made him extremely troubled too.
The 3: 3 resulted from a free kick, caused by Ambrosius, who snatched his fourth yellow box and is therefore immediately before a suspension. Grade: 4
Tim Leibold: Hard to stop in the first half. The captain of the Rothosen was involved in the 1-0 win, he almost scored to 3-1 and countless advances could be booked on the left side. Offensive and defensive everything just went together in the first round. In the second half, the Rothosen captain didn’t manage too much either. Leibold was regularly on the lookout for danger, but nothing more wanted to succeed. Note 3
Moritz Heyer just missed the post in the 16th minute. An earlier 2-0 might have led the game to a different outcome, but nothing helps. In the first half, the defensive midfielder repeatedly appeared on the offensive, and the 25-year-old rarely had to go backwards – at least for the time being. Because after the change of sides the tide turned and Heyer only rarely got lost forwards. Grade: 3.5
Jeremy Dudziak had to go into the dressing room injured shortly before the break. Before that, the 25-year-old acted extremely dangerous. With his clever way of playing, the German-Tunisian was repeatedly involved in the numerous attacks by his team. Although it did not work with a direct goal participation, Dudziak was again regularly the linchpin of his team. Grade: 2
David Kinsombi – again today with a very strong game. Not only was the 25-year-old able to score his fourth goal of the season in the 22nd minute after a great combination, the German-Congolese was also unstoppable in the rest of the first half of the season. Unfortunately, he also lacked the punch from the first 45 minutes in the second half. Grade: 2.5
Simon Terodde still satisfied his hunger for goals several times today. Aue coach Dirk Schuster gave an early warning of the 32-year-old’s qualities – and it quickly became clear that this warning was meant seriously.
In the 13th minute, the striker poked his teammate Bakery Jatta the 5th goal of the season. In the 30th minute, the skills of the penalty point were in demand – Terodde sank the ball safely into the left corner. The record man scored a double in the first half and increased his goal account to 19 stalls.
What started promisingly in the first half was cleverly defended by Aue after the break. Terodde hardly appeared and could no longer provide any impulses. Grade: 2
Sonny Kittel: Again with an irresistible performance. For weeks it has been clear to the technician how much he enjoys playing football. Countless first-class balls, another high workload – the 28-year-old was even able to record a goal participation.
But he also reduced significantly in the second half. Actions that seemed to work a few minutes beforehand fizzled out harmlessly. Grade: 2.5
Bakery Jatta scored his first professional goal for HSV in Aue in 2018. Also in today’s game, the Gambier approached a renewed sense of achievement early on. However, its direct purchase was used by Simon Terodde shortly before the line. Assist number two for Jatta, who once again stimulated some promising advances, but in the 50th minute failed with serious consequences. After Gambier’s negligent loss of the ball, the hosts met again.
After a hapless second half, the 22-year-old ended in the 81st minute. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good second half for Jatta, who had to deal with a mistake that made the game decisive. Daniel Thioune will be called upon as a mentor to rebuild his young protégé. Grade: 4
Daniel Thioune had to change for the first time in the first half. For the injured Jeremy Dudziak veteran Aaron Hunt stepped onto the field in the Erzgebirgsstadion. The 34-year-old even appeared dangerous a few times, which is why his appearance was overall okay. Grade: 3.5
In the 81st there was the last change from Daniel Thioune. For Jatta and Heyer, Narey and Onana entered the field. While Narey tried in vain to break the home side’s defensive, the young Onana allowed himself a few skirmishes with his opponents who were lying on the ground after almost every physical contact with the young Belgian.