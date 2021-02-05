Accordingly, the following changes were made to the starting line-up: Gideon Jung moved into the starting line-up for the injured Leistner for the first time since October 2020. The same boy, who was still considered one of the safest sales candidates, but could now become very important again. The U21 European champion took the position in the defense center, Moritz Heyer acted as usual in front of the defense line.

A few minutes later, Moritz Heyer unfortunately only hit the post, but the strong appearance of the Hanseatic League was rewarded immediately. In the 22nd minute, another wonderful lecture by the guests, which David Kinsombi refined to 2-0 after Kittel Pass.

The structure of the league leaders was broken successfully, HSV lacked the move from the first 45 minutes. So it was hardly surprising that the Hanseatic League was only able to kidnap one point from Aue. A point that is definitely not enough in view of the great performance in the first round.

The second shot by Auer also found its way into the goal of Ulreich in the 50th minute, who had to reach behind him again this evening. Although the former national goalkeeper parried strongly in the first moment, the margin from Auer brought the home side the balance in the 61st minute. It wasn’t a good game for the HSV goalkeeper.

Grade: 4

Stephan Ambrosius was not as confident and strong today as in the past few weeks. In the first half, the U21 international defended resolutely, but after the break, Ambrosius was noticed several times due to ball losses and lack of tackle behavior. The cruel space conditions made him extremely troubled too.

The 3: 3 resulted from a free kick, caused by Ambrosius, who snatched his fourth yellow box and is therefore immediately before a suspension. Grade: 4



Tim Leibold: Hard to stop in the first half. The captain of the Rothosen was involved in the 1-0 win, he almost scored to 3-1 and countless advances could be booked on the left side. Offensive and defensive everything just went together in the first round. In the second half, the Rothosen captain didn’t manage too much either. Leibold was regularly on the lookout for danger, but nothing more wanted to succeed. Note 3

Jeremy Dudziak had to go into the dressing room injured shortly before the break. Before that, the 25-year-old acted extremely dangerous. With his clever way of playing, the German-Tunisian was repeatedly involved in the numerous attacks by his team. Although it did not work with a direct goal participation, Dudziak was again regularly the linchpin of his team. Grade: 2

David Kinsombi – again today with a very strong game. Not only was the 25-year-old able to score his fourth goal of the season in the 22nd minute after a great combination, the German-Congolese was also unstoppable in the rest of the first half of the season. Unfortunately, he also lacked the punch from the first 45 minutes in the second half. Grade: 2.5

In the 13th minute, the striker poked his teammate Bakery Jatta the 5th goal of the season. In the 30th minute, the skills of the penalty point were in demand – Terodde sank the ball safely into the left corner. The record man scored a double in the first half and increased his goal account to 19 stalls.

What started promisingly in the first half was cleverly defended by Aue after the break. Terodde hardly appeared and could no longer provide any impulses. Grade: 2



Sonny Kittel: Again with an irresistible performance. For weeks it has been clear to the technician how much he enjoys playing football. Countless first-class balls, another high workload – the 28-year-old was even able to record a goal participation.

But he also reduced significantly in the second half. Actions that seemed to work a few minutes beforehand fizzled out harmlessly. Grade: 2.5



Bakery Jatta scored his first professional goal for HSV in Aue in 2018. Also in today’s game, the Gambier approached a renewed sense of achievement early on. However, its direct purchase was used by Simon Terodde shortly before the line. Assist number two for Jatta, who once again stimulated some promising advances, but in the 50th minute failed with serious consequences. After Gambier’s negligent loss of the ball, the hosts met again.

After a hapless second half, the 22-year-old ended in the 81st minute. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good second half for Jatta, who had to deal with a mistake that made the game decisive. Daniel Thioune will be called upon as a mentor to rebuild his young protégé. Grade: 4