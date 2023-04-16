Dhe Hamburger SV has had to accept a serious hit in the promotion battle of the second Bundesliga. The six-time German champions lost 2-0 (0-0) at newly promoted 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday evening and fell back to third place in the table with 53 points behind leaders Darmstadt (58) and 1. FC Heidenheim (54).

In front of 49,327 spectators in the Fritz Walter Stadium, Terrence Boyd scored in the 71st minute and Aaron Opoku (85th) scored the goals for the Red Devils, who are seventh in the table and have 43 points.

For HSV, which offered a poor performance, the bankruptcy meant a severe setback. Coach Tim Walter’s team was disappointed for long periods and was lucky that the Palatinate didn’t take the lead before the break. Nicolas de Préville missed the best chance after 21 minutes when he was denied by HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandez.

After the change, Hamburg’s Miro Muheim only hit the crossbar in the 64th minute. At the other end, substitute Boyd aimed more precisely after preparatory work from Jean Zimmer and gave the home side the lead. After that, HSV tried everything offensively, but Opoku, who had come into play a few seconds earlier, decided the game in favor of the newly promoted team with his goal.