The HSV has to cope with two setbacks at the beginning of the year: Klaus Gjasula and Jan Gyamerah will be missing the red pants for weeks.
The duo had injured themselves during training on New Year’s Eve and had to stop the session immediately. A day later, HSV coach Daniel Thioune announced the diagnosis before the game against Jahn Regensburg: While Gjasula tore an inner ligament in his knee, Gyamerah tore a ligament in his ankle – both players will be out for several weeks, Gyamerah probably even longer than his Albanian teammate.
With youngster Amadou Onana, who also had to end the session early, Thioune was able to give the all-clear. The Belgian has not been injured any worse and will not be out.
There is also good news from Rick van Drongelen, who was finally able to complete large parts of the team training after his cruciate ligament rupture. “We have to be patient and find a balance. He has a special mentality and wants to get back quickly. But we can probably only define at the beginning of February when it could be enough for a place in the squad,” Thioune wants to slow his protégé a little.
