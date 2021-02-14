Seventy years ago today, on Valentine’s Day in 1951, a certain Joseph saw him Kevin Keegan the light of day in Armthorpe near Doncaster, England. He should become one of the most famous footballers of his time – and make the hearts of fans in Liverpool and Hamburg equally beat faster. A declaration of love from a fan who has never seen him play with the diamond on his chest.
Happy, Birthday, Mighty Mouse! I have never seen you play in HSV dress, because you came to the Volkspark four or five years too early for that, but your arrival marked the beginning of an era that was to become the most successful in the history of HSV Of course, it has not remained hidden from me.
I saw you for the first time on a football field during my football awakening experience, the 1982 World Cup in Spain. At the time you were just a vague shadow of the past for me, captured in the memories of the elderly in Hamburg, who saw you dart across the lawn of the Volksparkstadion.
Unfortunately, during the four weeks of España 82 you were more injured than fit, and so you only had a short half-hour stint in the second round match against the hosts. The tournament ended sooner for you English guys than most of the island had already feared.
But the legendary status that you have been able to enjoy both in England and in this country since your only three-year stay in Hamburg did not affect this either.
Your commitment in the summer of 1977, as the newly crowned European champion of the national champions (with Liverpool FC), put my heart club back on the football map almost overnight, from which it had been erased during the decline in the sixties and seventies.
“It was like that back then,” as Bernd “Fummel” Wehmeyer said about four and a half decades later kicker compared, “as if Messi or Ronaldo would come to the Bundesliga today.” In fact, the financial framework went beyond all dimensions known in this country at the time: 2.3 million D-Marks. No German club (not even FC Bayern!) Had paid that much for a single player before.
But at first it seemed to be a short episode. After a difficult first year, Keegan actually wanted to leave Hamburg again in the summer of 1978. But Günter Netzer, who had just been installed as a manager, convinced the superstar to stay in the Hanseatic city – and then began to build a powerful force around the Englishman.
And with a year late, things really took off. With Keegan, HSV won their first Bundesliga championship. A year later, the Hanseatic League was even about to defend the title, but then had to leave it to Bayern – also due to their own shakiness in the end of the season.
In the same year 1980 they also lost the European Cup final against Nottingham Forest with 0: 1, after they had shot the great Real Madrid 5: 1 (after 0: 2 in the first leg) out of the Volksparkstadion in the semi-finals. The final against Brian Clough’s men at Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium was to be Kevin Keegan’s last game with the diamond on his chest.
But the dynamic of the club had changed after Keegan’s arrival in the Hanseatic city. A more successful one. It still stands for what is perhaps the most beautiful turning point in the history of the club.
For that alone, you, little magic mouse, deserve eternal thanks to the black-white-blue community. All the more so as one can only dream of such high consecrations in the current phase of the second class.
Take care, Kevin and take care – and hopefully for the next seventy years. We here in Hamburg, especially as fans of HSV, will still be to you what you once sang about – namely “head over heels in love”.