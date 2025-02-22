For years, Davie Selke was one of the most criticized strikers of the Republic, but at HSV it is not only its shape and its goal quota that new heights. He now looks mature, selfless – and plays an important role in the team hierarchy.

Will you see each other again? “Definitely,” Davie Selke called to the reporter, who had already been longing for his appearance in the interview zone. But Selke had to continue. He trudged into the Hamburg cabin, clapped a teammate on his butt, and the remarkable thing about this scene was that he did not do anything. Wait a minute, should attentive football observers think: Could it really be the Davie Selke who gained nationwide awareness that was a wide -leggedity of his preferred gait? The windy center forward, who apparently found a lot of pleasure in the past that he was warmly averse to the football audience from Karlsruhe to Kiel? And used the bad prejudices primarily to transform them into uncomfortable truths?