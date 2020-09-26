While last year is still well remembered, the “most unnecessary non-ascent in history” (according to CEO Bernd Hoffmann at the time) was almost a year and a half ago. Can HSV return the favor for the 1: 4 in Paderborn in May 2019? There are four points in favor of it.

Although they certainly knew who was coming up to them. After all, the man has already been the top scorer in League 2 three times. In addition, the possibilities for variation have increased. A Manuel Wintzheimer, who was allowed to play for 19 minutes back then, has become a lot more mature and is now in the upper class of the second division.

And should seize the opportunity, right at the beginning – with two wins against relegated Bundesliga players – to make it clear to the competition: this year we are not talking about promotion – but: this year we will simply do everything for it. That would also be entirely in the style of his new coach.