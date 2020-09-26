The day after tomorrow (Monday, 8.30 p.m.) the HSV to Paderborn back. So to the place where it all happened. Unfortunately, you have to say one of several, because the traditional club from the Elbe has already screwed up two climbs.
While last year is still well remembered, the “most unnecessary non-ascent in history” (according to CEO Bernd Hoffmann at the time) was almost a year and a half ago. Can HSV return the favor for the 1: 4 in Paderborn in May 2019? There are four points in favor of it.
Back then it was a game based on the motto “hopp or top”. Quasi a final. And that was astonishing enough, because HSV had played an unprecedented winless series of seven games before the 33rd matchday of the 2018/19 season before it went to the increasingly stronger SC Paderborn. With a win at Ostwestfalen, Hamburg would have had at least reaching 3rd place in their own hands on the last matchday.
But it was one of the blackest hours (after relegation a year earlier): The big HSV came under the wheels with 1: 4 in the tranquil Paderborn. And rightly so. The question arises: did HSV learn from the events at that time?
A look at the list from then and the most likely one for next Monday is enough to say: yes. Even though the learning effect also took a whole year (and another non-promotion) to assert itself. But good. Rick van Drongelen, Leo Lacroix and David Bates were the three HSV defenders in the back three that Hannes Wolf had come up with. Of the three, only van Drongelen is at HSV – and with his cruciate ligament tear until at least the beginning of the second half of the season. But even a fit van Drongelen, so I don’t lean over the railing too much, would not have a chance to make it into the team at the moment. Lacroix and Bates, on the other hand, are struggling to gain a foothold at all. With newcomers Moritz Heyer and Stephan Ambrosius, a solid central defender duo seems to have found themselves at HSV 2020. New signing Toni Leistner is also ready. And soon Maximilian Rohr too. Regardless of whether they are back three or four: HSV finally seems to have understood that only a stable defense can be the key to sustainable success.
The defensive midfield was occupied by Vasilije Janjicic, who recently suffered from cancer, and Gideon Jung. The Swiss has long been back in his home country – Gideon Jung should, if possible, be sold during this transfer period. New additions are Klaus Gjasula and Amadou Onana, who were able to convince in the league gallop against Fortuna. Especially the Belgian. Due to the consolidation of both the defense and the defensive midfield, the opponents no longer have it by far as easy to walk through the ranks of Hamburg.
In the attack, HSV tried the speed of Bakery Jatta and the eye for goal of Pierre-Michel Lasogga. But neither of them worked in this groundbreaking game. There are far better personnel alternatives for the day after tomorrow. With Simon Terodde you have a striker who per se makes every defender ponder. Even the Düsseldorf defense could not prevent his double in the starting eleven debut for HSV.
Although they certainly knew who was coming up to them. After all, the man has already been the top scorer in League 2 three times. In addition, the possibilities for variation have increased. A Manuel Wintzheimer, who was allowed to play for 19 minutes back then, has become a lot more mature and is now in the upper class of the second division.
Of course, the game on Monday after tomorrow cannot be compared with a game day before last. And a win for Hamburg would of course mean absolutely nothing in terms of promotion. But overall, it seems to me that a certain calm has returned to the club, which in turn creates a working atmosphere that makes it easier for a relative novice like new coach Daniel Thioune to implement his ideas.
One can only hope that another common thread that has run through the last few years of HSV history has finally been torn: the arrogance of the club and the associated slack demeanor when it came to the meatballs. And although it is only the second matchday: here too there are three important points to be gained. Therefore, HSV has nothing to give away.
And should seize the opportunity, right at the beginning – with two wins against relegated Bundesliga players – to make it clear to the competition: this year we are not talking about promotion – but: this year we will simply do everything for it. That would also be entirely in the style of his new coach.
