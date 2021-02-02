According to Josha Vagnoman, the Hamburger SV to complain about the next failure on the defensive: Toni Leistner will be out for several weeks.
In the 3-1 win against SC Paderborn, Leistner had to be replaced after a quarter of an hour due to injury. In-depth examinations revealed a muscle bundle tear in the 30-year-old, which is actually absolute under Daniel Thioune.
The injury means that Leistner will be absent from HSV for a very, very long time – the period of absence is usually around six to eight weeks. As a result, the veteran would miss the city derby and the top games against Fürth, Kiel and probably also Bochum. A major setback for the red trousers.
Rick van Drongelen is about to return to HSV after his cruciate ligament rupture, but you shouldn’t expect any miracles from the Dutch after such a long break. Therefore Moritz Heyer and Stephan Ambrosius will form the defensive couple in the coming weeks.