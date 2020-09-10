HSV’s seek for a brand new shirt sponsor is over! Based on data from picture the Rothosen lastly agreed on an promoting cope with an organization.
After one other missed promotion to the Bundesliga, the long-standing HSV sponsor Fly Emirates determined this summer season to finish his involvement with the previous Bundesliga membership. The seek for a successor turned out to be tough – solely now, a couple of days earlier than the primary aggressive recreation of the brand new season, the Hamburg staff was in a position to win a brand new associate.
The picture experiences that the corporate Orthomol will in future place its emblem on the HSV chest. The deal will initially run for 2 years, and the second division will obtain two million euros per season from the corporate that makes dietary dietary supplements.
HSV has made an excellent cope with this: Fly Emirates not too long ago paid “solely” 1.4 million euros per yr.
Because the seek for a shirt sponsor is now over, the Hanseatic League can lastly current their new shirts for the approaching season. Because of the naked chest, the individuals of Hamburg have up to now held again the brand new camisole and as a substitute wore the jerseys from the earlier season throughout preparation.
One development website nonetheless stays: the stadium identify. Within the final 5 years Klaus-Michael Kühne had acquired the naming rights for the HSV stadium in order that the sector may once more bear the official identify “Volksparkstadion”. Nonetheless, for the reason that investor has additionally discontinued its dedication, an answer has but to be discovered on this challenge.
