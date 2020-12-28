Nothing has to be done, but some things can – this is the motto under which the transfer efforts of HSV in this Corona winter 2020/21. The focus of the North Germans is primarily on the tax side, but at the same time they do not lose sight of possible reinforcements.
The winter transfer window will open next Saturday, January 2nd, 2021. The clubs will then have until the end of the month to regroup their squads. But: “The market in winter is difficult,” admits HSV sports director Jonas Boldt frankly. (Source: mopo.de)
And the club cannot point to too many positive examples in the two years of its membership in the second division. In the winter of 2018, HSV loaned out the then VfB Stuttgart professional Berkay Özcan and even signed him a good six months later. But the German-Turk was unable to convince anyone during his time in Hamburg.
In the meantime, Özcan has found a new sporting home at the Erdogan Club Basaksehir – and is even associated with clubs from the Premier League.
Last year the dinosaur landed three loan players with Jordan Beyer (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louis Schaub (1.FC Cologne) and Joel Pohjanpalo (Bayer Leverkusen), but only Pohjanpalo (with 9 goals in 14 games for the Rothosen) ) was fully convincing.
Nevertheless, HSV naturally keeps an eye on the market. “As an ambitious second division team,” said Boldt, “you also have room for improvement. If something comes up that we think makes sense, then we strike. Standing still is always going backwards. We keep our ears and eyes open.”
The picture-Zeitung brings the name of Stuttgart’s Erik Thommy into play. The tech-savvy and lightning-fast offensive midfielder is currently something like the fifth wheel on the car for the Swabians. The 26-year-old is fighting after his elbow fracture in August (which put him out of action for a month and a half) to join the squad of the so far strong promoter.
As a result, he didn’t have a single minute of playing time in the current season. For a man who has already proven his class in the Bundesliga, certainly not enough. After all, Thommy has achieved 21 scorer points (9 hits, 12 assists) in his previous 77 appearances in the upper house (for Fortuna Düsseldorf, VfB Stuttgart and FC Augsburg).
The Ulm native managed more than half of them in the last season in the jersey of Fortuna, which he could not save from going into the second division despite his 11 goal participations (6 hits, 5 assists).
The commitment Thommys would mean an upgrade for the midfield of HSV, because the combination of speed, technique and goal danger cannot be found in the current squad of Rothosen.
The picture brings another offensive player of this kind into conversation with the former Paulian Mats Möller-Daehli. The 25-year-old Norwegian was so convincing, especially in the first half of last season, that he was worth 2.5 million euros to the Belgian top club KRC Genk in the last winter transfer window.
As I said – nothing has to, some can. At least on the active transfer side. Because on the passive, the levy side, it looks a little different. With Xavier Amaechi, an HSV professional is probably already on loan.
The 19-year-old Englishman has not yet really arrived at HSV a good one and a half years after his arrival in the Hanseatic city – and could soon be packing his bags for his home country in England. To come up with hard-to-use times.
In the past six months, they have been very manageable in the Hanseatic city. In the second division he only managed a measly twelve minutes, and things didn’t look much better for him in the – now interrupted – regional league.
Another candidate for a loan is defensive man Jonas David. In contrast to Lukas Hinterseer, who would be sold for good if the offer was made, HSV believes in David’s future in the Volkspark. After all, the club extended the contract with the Hamburger Jung last summer until 2024.
The fourth player in the league of change candidates is Gideon Jung. His performance record is a bit strange in that HSV was able to win in all eight games in which Jung played this season. But honestly, that was only partly due to Jung’s involvement.
Accordingly, his coach Daniel Thioune pushed the door wide open for him to move a few weeks ago (“It might be good for him to see another club or experience another city!”). The next few weeks will show whether Jung will step through this.
