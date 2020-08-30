He has a good two weeks before the start of the competitive game Hamburger SV his squad already strengthened to four positions. Coupled with the good impressions left by the test match against Feyenoord Rotterdam, you can’t help but certify that the sporting leadership around sports director Jonas Boldt and sports director Michael Mutzel have done a good job so far. Especially since all the newcomers came free of charge – and all of them have what it takes to actually strengthen the team.
The exciting question fans are now asking themselves about the roster is this: was that it? Or is HSV just starting now? The financial aspect must of course be taken into account. It seems to be crystallizing: only if the club generates new money will one become active again. So players will have to be sold beforehand in order to strike the transfer market again. Candidates for this are still Lukas Hinterseer and Julian Pollersbeck.
While the Austrian attacker currently only takes third place in the striker hierarchy, the former U21 goalkeeper is set per se. But both parties seem to be a long way away from a contract extension. And since Pollersbeck’s contract expires next summer, this current transfer period would be the penultimate opportunity to monetize the keeper. Seen in this light, the rumors about the Polish goalkeeper Kamil Grabara (2nd team at Liverpool FC) and Stefanos Kapino make sense at all. Because: if Pollersbeck were sold in the end, a successor of a similar format would join the Rothosen. Daniel Heuer Fernandes would therefore not automatically become Pollersbeck’s successor.
Hinterseer, on the other hand, is too similar in his style of play to the two competitors in front of him. And doesn’t give the impression at the moment that he really wants to convince his coach of himself. The body language of the former Bochumers also left a lot to be desired in the test against the Dutch. So if you sell Hinterseer, a striker with a different shape would be desirable.
In central defense, Toni Leistner is now relatively well positioned. A further commitment in this position only makes sense if it means a significant leap in quality. That seems rather doubtful with the names last traded (before Leistner’s commitment). I don’t see Maximilian Rohr from third division club Carl Zeiss Jena or Marko Mihojevic (PAOK Saloniki) as a clear upgrade to the existing staff. Especially since HSV also wanted to break new ground and gradually integrate its own young talent into the professional team. To put another seasoned second division player in front of a Jonas David or Stephan Ambrosius after Leistner would be counterproductive.
And I can only repeat myself: Against Feyenoord, which ended the – canceled – season in Holland in third place, things looked pretty decent for long stretches, especially defensively. The Dutch had the clearest scoring chances after dropouts by HSV players (Pollersbeck, Mickel, Gjasula and Jung). With the aforementioned David and Ambrosius, plus Toni Leistner, Ewerton and Rick van Drongelen (although he will only be ready for action next year), there are currently five trained central defenders in the squad. Klaus Gjasula and Gideon Jung could also be considered as internal emergency solutions. Makes a total of seven (six by winter) options for Thioune. So I don’t see any urgent need for action there.
It would be more logical to gradually try to find a successor for Aaron Hunt. So to look for a technically skilled midfielder who can play the last pass and – ideally – can be dangerous for goals himself. The egg-laying woolly milk sow, so to speak. It is also clear that you only get such players for free in absolutely exceptional constellations. Accordingly, the majority of the budget earmarked for transfers could flow here.
One more word about Josha Vagnoman. He is said to have had offers from middle-class clubs from Serie A, but HSV always denied this. Or with the comment that so far no official requests for the player have been received. During the game against Feyenoord, I took a closer look at the player. Yes, it is home grown and is therefore protected by species. Too many talents from our own ranks have not managed to establish themselves in the HSV professional team in recent years. And yes, he has a stately body and therefore a good physical presence. But an offensive game is also part of a modern full-back. And that’s where the 21-year-old still reveals too many deficits in my opinion. Personally, I can’t even remember Vagnoman’s last good cross. And so I asked myself during the kick against the Rotterdam team, why the physical attributes of the player are not brought in more profitably – and why try him out in the central defensive position.
The argument that he has never played in this position is, I think, in vain. Because football is still played on the central defensive. There is no other game between one and the other position, only the parameters change. And examples abound from retrained players. Even strikers turned into defenders and defenders turned into front instead of back. A switch from defensive outside to defensive central, as would take place in the Vagnoman case, looks rather unspectacular in comparison. In terms of tactics, the tall, powerful Vagnoman shouldn’t be overwhelmed by such a new role. On the right wing, Jan Gyamerah is a better option than Vagnoman. And only as a pure back-up for “Gjambo” would Vagnoman and his existing potential be wasted.
