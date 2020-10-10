Only a few days ago they were happy HSV enormous for Stephan Ambrosius and Manuel Wintzheimer. The two talents were invited to the international match tour of the German U21, where they wanted to make their debut. However, nothing came of that, due to a Covid19 infection, Ambrosius had to resign from the trip. And in the end, Wintzheimer was not allowed to tour with the juniors either.
Wintzheimer’s test result is still pending, but due to the proximity to the infected Ambrosius, he was careful not to do a row with the U21s. As the Hamburger Morgenpost (MoPo) reported, the team around head coach Stefan Kuntz started on Friday without the two Hamburgers towards Moldova, where the selection beat the home selection 5-0.
Except for Ambrosius, no U21 player should have tested positive for the virus. Nevertheless, Wintzheimer was also sent to a voluntary quarantine as a precaution until the authorities and doctors of the HSV have agreed on how to proceed.
One infected person, two quarantines. HSV coach Daniel Thioune is not exactly amused by the course of history. “It’s all totally unfortunate,” the coach told the MoPo. It is particularly annoying for Ambrosius. The defensive man has fought his way into the starting line-up of the second division and the U21 national team in the past few weeks, but now has to take a break. Thioune: “I am very sorry for the boy because he was on the right track.”
A meeting with Ghana’s national coach Charles Akonnor should also be on the brink. Ambrose was therefore on the list of the African Association, a debut for the country of his parents did not seem far.
In order to stay at least reasonably fit, the central defender should be sent a fitness plan and two bicycles home. Meanwhile, Thioune hopes that his gap to the team will be limited. There is good news, however: Ambrosius’ symptoms of illness should be loud MoPo still be weak.
