HS’s Pledge of the Year | No one in Finland can beat Louna Kasvio, 17 – she already trains more than others

HS Urheilu chose swimmer Louna Kasvio as the year’s most promising young athlete. He is a top swimmer of the fourth generation. Kasvio, who is turning 17, has already won sixteen adult Finnish championships. Training is often lonely drilling, because there is no training group of the same level as him in Finland.

Lunch at Kasvio is a dream that may not come true in Finland.

Seventeen-year-old Kasvio is a rare swimmer in that he trains and competes over longer distances than most other Finns. That’s why he would like to train with a group of his own level, which is not possible in Finland.

It would be possible abroad, but it would require a lot of arrangements and resources. It’s not impossible, especially when the competition experience and name are accumulating more and more all the time. It would also require changing high school attendance to distance learning.

Kasvio has broken the competition limit in the 1,500-meter freestyle for the European Short Course Championships next December. In addition, he has a place at the European Championships in the 400 meter medley, but let’s not talk about those games yet, let’s focus on the present, because HS Urheilu chose Kasvio As a promise of the year 2022.

HS’s sports department has chosen A year of promise since 2005. Kasvio is the 17th Promise of the Year. Emilia Pikkarainen was selected as a promising first swimmer in 2010.

A plant has become his parents Hannah and Antti Kasvion with him in good time to his daily training place at Kauniainen’s six-lane swimming hall.

The competitive swimmers of the local club Simmin Grani have their own training session reserved for Wednesday afternoons. On other days, competitors can swim in the company of ordinary fitness swimmers. It knows congestion on the track.

For example, if Kasvio swims five kilometers in training, he covers a 25-meter track 200 times end to end.

Kasvio swims his first exercises of the day in the Mäkelänrinte swimming hall, also on a short course. The morning workout is from 7 to 9 o’clock.

School starts at 10 o’clock at Mäkelänrinte sports high school. After school and a little rest, training continues in the afternoon at the Kauniainen hall. We are home around 6 p.m., so the days often stretch to twelve hours.

“Louna is a good trainee. He doesn’t complain and has no injuries,” says Antti Kasvio.

Kasvio also trains at Mäkelänrintine according to his own program. Dad rushes to the training sessions and supervises them.

“Louna already trains more than other Finnish swimmers, 68-73 kilometers a week. The amount of training has remained the same during the year, and there is no need to increase it terribly. Maybe we will increase the power and speed”, says coach-father Antti Kasvio.

Of course, Kasvio also swims short distances, but he is not necessarily at his best. A plant is not a sprint swimmer.

“Working out is fun. It’s a bigger part of sports than competitions. There will be more successes in training, a good time or a technical thing,” says Louna Kasvio.

The weekly program includes three additional exercises, such as gym training. Saturday is the only day off.

“Even on Saturday, we might still do some training.”

You could talk more about solitary drills, demanding training conditions and goal-oriented group training abroad, but Kasviot doesn’t want to complain.

“Let’s move forward with a positive angle”, aunt Hanna Kasvio says.

Lunch Kasvio prepares for his second training of the day at Kauniainen swimming hall.

Father and daughter make a joint journey in swimming, as Hanna Kasvio expresses it.

“Lunch has never been trained for something. The journey has been joint and chronological, through successes to joy. Louna and Antti are a team in swimming.”

The journey started with baby swimming, then after learning to swim and technique practice, to the club’s small competitions. From there to inter-school swimming competitions, Rollo swimming for 10-13 year olds, age championships and all the way to the Finnish championships.

This year, the first European Championships for adults are ahead. Last summer, Kasvio swam at the European Junior Championships in Romania.

Before leaving for Romania, Kasvio won the adult Finnish championship in the 400 meter medley. He caught a bad flu, and when the games in Romania started, Kasvio was sick. However, on the first day of the race, Kasvio was seventh in the 400 medley.

Kasvio did not want to give up and reached eleventh place in the 200 meter medley and fourteenth place in the 200 meter backstroke.

In 2021, Kasvio was eleventh in the 400-meter medley at the European Youth Championships. In the same summer, he won his first adult Finnish championship in the 400 meter medley.

Lunch Kasvio at speed in the swimming hall of Kauniainen’s 25-meter track.

Season Accordingly, 2022 ended with two young Finnish records. First, on December 11, Kasvio swam 8:37.26 in the 800-meter freestyle at the Nordic Championships in Bergen, and on December 17, he swam in the 400-meter medley with 4:40.37 in the short-course WC in Vaasa.

In total, Kasvio has won 16 adult SM golds.

“I can’t even count the youth championship medals,” says Kasvio, as he stretches and exercises before the start of the club’s training on the tiles of the Kauniainen hall. Sometimes he goes for a dip in the water.

“Huh, it feels cold”, Kasvio laughs and gets out of the pool.

Electricity is saved in the swimming pool. The water temperature has been dropped by one and a half degrees to 26 degrees. I miss training for two or three hours in cooler water, even though Kasvio is also used to swimming in natural waters, where he has won two Finnish championships in open water swimming.

Last summer, he won the open water championship of the 14-18-year-old series in Raasepor and beat his father by fourteen seconds in the three-kilometer distance.

Antti and Louna Kasvio in training at the Kauniainen ice hall.

In medals and the father is still on his daughter’s neck when it comes to success in value contests. Antti Kasvio won 46 SM golds in his career.

“Lunch will definitely pass me by,” says Antti.

Antti Kasvio ended his own career unexpectedly already in 1996 in Atlanta’s Olympic year. The only 23-year-old freestyle swimming specialist had won, among other things, Olympic bronze, two World Championship golds and two European championships.

“Hard training and competition can be exhausting for the head as well. At least that’s how I felt. Louna doesn’t train the same way as me, when he swims such long distances,” says Antti.

It is said that Antti doesn’t even remember his training programs exactly anymore.

“My own training sessions are just vague memories. There are only some training amounts and sets, but not saved realized programs, which I myself counted as workouts.”

On the other hand, there is an accurate record of the lunch exercises.

“At lunch, all the meters swum are up, but they haven’t been added up.”

He was perhaps the strongest trainer in the history of Finnish swimming Jani Sievinenwho said that he swam around the world in training, i.e. more than 40,000 kilometers.

“Jan’s number was respectable. I don’t think it’s impossible for Louna to reach the same amount of training,” says Antti.

“Swimming is a disciplined form of training because you usually swim against the clock under standard conditions, so the result is always comparable. The watch mercilessly tells you how the training went.”

“Swimming has always been fun and motivation is high when I’ve done well,” says Louna Kasvio.

A plant the family has a long tradition of swimming, already in the fourth generation. Antti Kasvio’s parents Matti and Ulla were Olympic swimmers in the 1960s.

Matti Kasvion parents Mila and Taisto were the best swimmers of the Työväen Urheiluliitto in the 1930s. Mila Kasvio (own family Leskinen) swam gold at the Antwerp Workers’ Olympics in 1937.

“The family has a good tradition, I don’t feel any pressure from it. I know a lot about how others in the family have swum,” says Louna.

When he was little, he says that he watched his father’s swimming videos on YouTube and showed them to his friends. Swimming videos are often played in the Kasvio family’s living room anyway.

In August, Kasviot was watching the adult long course EC swimming in Rome. Now those same games are played on video at home. The trip to Rome was a promised birthday trip for Louna.

“We sat among the Italian spectators and listened to the Italian national anthem quite a few times,” says Louna.

He also says that he is a fan of Italian swimmers. The number one is Gregorio PaltrinieriOlympic champion, world champion who won the 800 meters in Rome and is a two-time European champion in open water swimming.

“He has a great idea that the most important thing is to win, time doesn’t matter.”

Also Sweden’s ten-time long track world champion and Olympic champion Sara Sjostrom is one of the favorites.

It goes without saying that father Antti is also one of the role models, even if it is not talked about within the family.

“I’m just oatmeal,” Antti Kasvio laughs.

“And I want to swim as long as possible,” says Louna.

Born in January 2006, turns 17.

Lives in Kauniainen.

Follow Simmis Grani.

Coach Antti Kasvio.

16 adult Finnish championships in swimming.

Junior Finnish records in 400-meter medley and 800-meter freestyle.

Seventh in the European Youth Swimming Championships in the 400 medley 2022.

Take your first year at Mäkelänrinte sports high school.

Trains 68–73 kilometers per week.

The main competitions in 2023: the European Youth Championships in Serbia in July. Junior EC open water competitions in Italy in August. Adult short track EC competitions in Romania in December.

Fact HS sports Pledge of the Year 2005: Kasper Lehikoinen, badminton

2006: Silja Lehtinen, sailing

2007: Jenni Vähämaa, figure skating

2008: Tomi Tuuha, gymnastics

2009: Sasu Kaasinen, wrestling

2010: Emilia Pikkarainen, swimming

2011: Joel Pohjanpalo, football

2012: Jussi Kanervo, athletics (400 m aj)

2013: Niko Vuorinen, fencing

2014: Lauri Tuomilehto, athletics (sprint)

2015: Taika Nummi, athletics (race walking)

2016: not selected

2017: Viivi Lehikoinen, athletics (400m aj)

2018: Otto Virtanen, tennis

2019: Awak Kuier, basketball

2020: Nella Nyqvist, badminton

2021: Tuukka Taponen, karting

2022: Lunch Kasvio, swimming

