HS’s Electric car direct | “The biggest challenge is to break down prejudices” – Experts answer questions about electric cars

Winter and electric cars are a combination that fascinates people. In HS’s Sähköautosuora, experts answer readers’ questions about the electrification of traffic.

“Major the challenge is to break down people’s prejudices towards electric cars.” This is how the Autoliito training manager downloads Teppo Vesalainen HS’s Sähköautosuora.

In the live broadcast that started at 11 o’clock, Vesalainen and the CEO of Autotuojat ja teollisuus ry Tero Kallio and board member of Latauskartta.fi Kirsi Immonen answer readers’ questions about electric cars.

Many questions from readers are about the cost of driving.

“Exchange electricity and full at night is very affordable,” said Kallio of the Association of Autotuottajat ja industlisi.

“Yes, the prices of electric cars will one day start to come down. We’ve had inflation, a component shortage, an energy crisis and a battery shortage,” Kallio said.

Kallio says that electric cars have become common in Finland very quickly, especially in the area of ​​new cars.

“In our company cars, we have a significant incentive for electricity above all, but also for plug-in hybrids. In company cars, the share of fully electric is already about 40 percent and in total [ladattavien autojen osuus on] about 70 percent. A while ago, company cars were very diesel-powered. If company cars were cleaned out, the numbers would be significantly lower. The rise may slow down a bit next year, but I don’t think it will go down,” Kallio commented on the popularity of fully electric cars.

Many readers asked in advance whether it is possible to charge an electric car at home, for example, from an ordinary plug?

The answer to this question will be offered during the program. You can ask more questions to the experts speaking in the live broadcast using the form below. We try to answer as many as possible.

Here is a car with a 150 kilowatt high power charger with CCS connection. So what happens? See also African countries threaten military intervention against coup plotters in Niger

Rock knows the big trends, the logic of the automotive industry and the price development of cars. Will every car in the future be electric or not and how much will they cost?

For more than a couple of decades, Vesalainen has been training Finnish drivers to drive different vehicles, in varying conditions. He knows what a motorist should take into account when switching from a combustion engine car user to an electric car user or when moving in traffic with an electric car in general.

What does the propulsion breakthrough look like from the perspective of an enthusiastic electric car driver? Immonen follows what people who have switched to electric cars are thinking behind the wheel at the grassroots level.

The broadcast is hosted by HS’s car producer Esa Juntunen.