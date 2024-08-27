HSL noise | Omar Abdi and Dafne Meneses tell why HSL’s ad got people thinking

HSL noise|Good message, but bad implementation, Omar Abdi, who knows the world of youth, evaluates the advertising campaign that HSL stopped on Monday. On Tuesday, HSL announced that it would return the campaign’s materials modified to transport vehicles.

Good message, but the campaign had not been thought through to the end.

That’s how the actor evaluates HSL’s sensational advertising campaign Omar Abdiwho knows both Helsinki and its young people.

For example, the influential duo Molybros ie Ibrahim Manza and Abdirahman to Keina. The campaign reminded that the use of fake tickets is illegal.

HSL announced on Monday that it was ending the campaign because it was called racist. Tuesday However, HSL decided, that it returns the campaign materials back to the means of transport. HSL’s communications expert Johannes Laitila according to “advertising materials are modified in such a way that they better reveal the context to which the material refers”.

Abdi currently lives in Somaliland again, but is just visiting Helsinki. When he saw an ad for the campaign on the subway, he first thought the duo he recognized as Molybros were promoting some kind of fictional series.

Although Abdi himself recognized Manza and Keinaan, he understands that many people get different ideas from the picture, as if the men in the picture and criminal flag forgery are strongly connected.

Abdi also regrets the tone of the campaign. For him, it shows a confrontation. Public transport ads are visible to all users, but now young people are highlighted in the campaign against fake tickets.

“Why does the message come to young people and not to the whole nation? It’s the same crime for adults.”

Omar Abdi pictured doing youth work in Helsinki in 2021. He previously worked as a youth worker.

Young on his side, Abdi would rather see, for example, posters and videos designed with the young people themselves, encouraging them to buy tickets instead of scaring them.

From Molybros’ point of view, Abdia is sad that the two got into the middle of the conflict. They suffer guilt here, because the representative of the minority represents his whole community in the eyes of others, Abdi reflects.

The discussion raises an important question about him:

“Are we really ready in Helsinki to also give space to multicultural influencers? If not, then no.”

One one of the first reviewers of HSL’s ads was an award-winning startup entrepreneur Daphne Meneses26, who has a large social media following.

Meneses interpreted the campaign ad through his personal experiences, but also through the rude treatment he received from colleagues with a foreign background.

The young city dwellers interact naturally with each other, regardless of their background, Meneses emphasizes. For older people, it can be difficult to look at a person beyond their skin color.

He started a critical discussion on the Linkedin service, in which HSL soon also participated. In its English response, HSL states that it explains the background of the campaign, and that an agreement had been reached with Molybros.

Those who took part in the Linkedin discussion pointed out that the entire framing is not done in public transport. One only realizes that fake tickets are associated with unknown young men with immigrant backgrounds.

“The advertisement flashes by in five seconds on the newsstands and there is no background about who these men are,” Meneses points out. If you don’t recognize them as influencers, the message can look completely different from what was originally intended.

Meneses thanks the Tiktok update of the campaign, where things are better explained.

Advertising campaign According to him, the problem arises from the fact that someone unfamiliar with the social media world of young people cannot possibly recognize Molybros in the rapidly changing advertisements of public transport. Hardly anyone Googles more information after the trip.

“However, HSL reacted quickly, I respect them for that. It’s also great that they participate in the discussion on social media.”