HSL noise | HSL’s “racist” ad caused an uproar – Now the two appearing in the ad are talking themselves

HSL noise|The duo expressed their opinion on the matter on the Instagram messaging service on Tuesday morning.

Helsinki the influencers who appeared in the regional transport (HSL) ad that caused a stir Ibrahim Maza or Iba and Abdirahman to Keina or Keinas consider “getting upset about the wrong things” problematic, they say on social media.

The duo’s stance is related to the reaction to a recent advertising campaign. HSL decided on Monday removes the materials of its attention-grabbing Ih lipun illegal campaign from the screens of means of transport.

The reason was that some of the feedback givers expressed on social media that they felt the campaign was discriminatory and resented the fact that dark-skinned young social media influencers had been chosen as the faces of the campaign.

HSL said that it had received feedback about the ad, especially on the Linkedin online service. About ten pieces of feedback about the ad came through official channels.

MolybrosThe duo, who make videos on YouTube and Tiktok under the name, among other things, expressed their position on the matter on the Instagram message service on Tuesday morning.

In the stories shared on the account, it is written:

“We are deeply disappointed and frustrated that non-minorities are taking the right to speak for themselves and define what racism is. This behavior takes away the voice of those who have experienced discrimination and the effects of racism firsthand.”

Quite The flag illegal campaign started on Wednesday. With the campaign in question, HSL has said that it wanted to send a message especially to young people that using a fake ticket in public transport is a crime.

Molybroas has said that he found the themes of the campaign to be important.

Other influential faces of the campaign are: Knob Aries and Weksi.