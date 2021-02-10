Su We-Hsieh couldn’t hide her happiness to go to the third round of the Australian Open then beat one of the top favorites to the title, Bianca Andreescu.

She was so happy that despite her oriental shyness she had a moment of genius when the Rod Laver Arena interviewer asked her a question in which she revealed that she is 35 years old.

“Just a little reminder, in Asia, normally, we don’t say the age of the girls,” Hsieh said. after gesturing for the speaker to shut up. The tennis player accompanied the comment with some slight laughter that provoked much larger ones from the spectators who followed her statements in the stands.