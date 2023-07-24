Scientists from the HSE Center for Artificial Intelligence, together with partners, have developed and started testing a predictive marketing analytics platform for hotels. This was reported to Izvestia on July 24 in the press service of the institution.

It is noted that the new technology was introduced into six hotels located in the Leningrad region and Karelia (Igora resort, Dacha Wintera park-hotel, Point on the map hotels in Priozersk, Sortavala, Vidlitsa, Lodeynoye Pole). Scientists have implemented an intelligent decision support system for organizing integrated planning in marketing based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“The platform <...> processes data on the number of bookings, their attributes <...>, website visitors, website click conversions, marketing activities, media plan, weather dynamics in order to predict demand for hotel and other services based on an intelligent feature selection algorithm and automatic model building,” the press service of the HSE center said.

Thus, the forecast of the number of bookings, room-nights and others is implemented using machine learning algorithms, taking into account the trend and seasonal decomposition of time series, and the logic of the models allows you to generate a scenario in the context of each combination of hotel and room class. In addition, thanks to machine learning, the demand forecast is calculated up to one hour. Its horizon accuracy averages 88-94% depending on the hotel.

“The developed software will allow Russian hotels to plan and implement marketing activities more efficiently, optimize the settings of ongoing advertising campaigns against the backdrop of a reduction in the depth of bookings and fluctuating demand,” the press service of the HSE Center added.

Prior to that, on June 6, the OneTwoTrip travel planning service compiled the top locations within the country based on tourist ratings. According to travelers, the best hotels in terms of location are located in Zelenogradsk. Following are Vyborg, the list also includes accommodation facilities Krasnaya Polyana (8.95) and St. Petersburg (8.92).