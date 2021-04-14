Experts from the Higher School of Economics suggested considering the possibility of changing the budgetary rule in Russia, which has been in effect since 2017. This is stated in the report “Macroeconomic Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Prospects for Economic Recovery”, published on the website HSE…

Currently, the budgetary rule provides for the limitation of federal budget expenditures. They are set at the level of non-oil and gas revenues and oil and gas revenues with a hypothetical cut-off price of $ 43.3 per barrel in 2021. Oil and gas surplus revenues are used to buy foreign exchange, which is then replenished by the National Wealth Fund (NWF). This mechanism makes it possible to stabilize the ruble exchange rate regardless of oil prices and keep it at a low level. When the world oil price is below the cut-off level, the currency accumulated in the NWF is sold on the domestic market.

The authors of the initiative consider it reasonable to include in the formula of federal budget expenditures, in addition to oil prices, an additional indicator that would be “positive in case of depressive dynamics of the basic industries and negative in case of good dynamics.”

Experts admit that this will help ensure a higher level of budgetary spending in Russia during a period of declining oil and gas revenues of the country.

The document proposes to withdraw more funds into reserves if oil prices are high and good dynamics of other basic indicators is recorded.

In addition, HSE experts propose a preventive development of a set of anti-crisis measures with an agreed funding limit. In their opinion, the government could use this in the event of economic crises.

The authors of the report predict that such an approach would avoid the usual timing and procedures for coordinating Russia’s budget spending. But the document does not indicate whether it is a question of combining these two proposals.

Earlier, on March 11, the Accounts Chamber, citing a report on the monitoring of the study of NWF funds for January-November 2020, reported that this year the sources for replenishing the fund have been exhausted, and additional oil and gas revenues can be directed to replenishment only in 2022.

The Ministry of Finance said that, while maintaining the current levels of oil prices and the exchange rate of the ruble, additional oil and gas revenues of the state budget in 2021 will exceed 2 trillion rubles, and by the end of the year they will be transferred to the NWF.

Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the HSE Center for Conjuncture Research, noted that the NWF has now reached “very prosperous and good size”, therefore, if it does not grow this year, it will not entail negative consequences for the Russian economy.

In early April, the Ministry of Finance reported that in March Russia for the first time since the beginning of the year increased oil and gas revenues – up to 582.5 billion rubles, or 3.3% in annual terms. State budget revenues from the tax on the extraction of minerals in March this year increased to 470.6 billion rubles, from the export duty – up to 132.3 billion rubles.

The department predicted an increase in the volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget in April in the amount of 212.6 billion rubles. It is associated with the excess of the actual oil price over the base level.

Later, on April 12, Izvestia, with reference to the data of the portal of the Ministry of Finance, Electronic Budget, wrote that 17 regions of Russia completed the first quarter of 2021 with a budget deficit. All regions recorded a surplus during this period – revenues exceeded expenses by 150 billion rubles.

In the same period of 2020, 20 subjects were in deficit. Then most of the subjects completed the first three months with a surplus of 300 billion rubles. Budget revenues of the constituent entities amounted to 2.7 trillion, expenditures – 2.4 trillion.

In January-March 2021, the volume of revenues received amounted to 5,299,173.8 million rubles, or 28.2% of the total volume of federal budget revenues.

Later on the same day, the Ministry of Finance gave a preliminary assessment of the execution of the federal budget for the first three months of 2021. During this period, the volume of revenues received amounted to 5,299,173.8 million rubles, or 28.2% of the total volume of federal budget revenues. The surplus amounted to 205,019 million rubles.