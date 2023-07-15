It has happened that a friend has invited me to his apartment in Canary Wharf, the financial area of ​​East London which, from the 1990s, became the alternative to the City for many entities. For half what she would have paid in a more exclusive or popular area of ​​the city, she had a large space overlooking the Thames. Around it, imposing skyscrapers, with more than three hundred stores, eight supermarkets and nearly seventy bars and restaurants. And yet…

The owners of the Canary Wharf Group (CWG), the Canadian fund Brookfield and the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority are fighting these days to revitalize an area that always lost its soul the moment the offices ended the day. 120,000 employees come to work every day at the old docks that once received fruit and vegetables from the Canary Islands (hence the name). The number of residents in the area is 3,500, spread over half a million square meters.

The pandemic brought with it teleworking, which in a sector such as finance has taken more root than in other economic activities. Canary Wharf’s face-to-face working hours, in many cases, extend from Monday to Thursday. How to bring this entire urban complex back to life for the rest of the week?

The latest blow has been dealt by HSBC bank, by announcing its intention to abandon the 45-storey skyscraper at 8 Canada Square, which it has occupied for two decades, and move its London headquarters back to the historic City. It will do so in 2027, when its lease ends. It will go to a building in front of the Cathedral of San Pablo, with an office space that is barely half of the current one. The possibility of working from home, the automation of many of the tasks and the reduction of staff have made the move profitable, despite the new higher rent. Earlier, a similar transfer decision had been announced by the law firm Clifford Chance.

CWG is heavily in debt and its situation will be aggravated by the drastic increase in interest rates. But both of their owners have enough muscle to take the pull. The problem is more existential than economic. In recent years, a multitude of green spaces have been built in the area to make it more habitable. It has the largest collection of contemporary urban art, and the most recent commitment is to turn the area into a center of scientific development. Genomics England or Barts Health NHS Trust have already opted to join what aspires to be the largest bioscience campus in Europe.

papier-mâché environment

The new Elizabeth Line transport line reaches Canary Wharf, and the number of people accessing the area by public transport has increased by 40%. Its commercial premises have an occupancy close to 97%. Most of them, located in the vast underground galleries that connect the skyscrapers together. The problem, say real estate development experts, is that both shops and restaurants live around the area’s work activity. From seven in the evening, during the week, and throughout the weekend, the noise disappears. And, above all, the feeling of social or cultural life, with authentic pubs and a neighborhood atmosphere, that other areas of London offer, has something forced in Canary Wharf.

In theory, all necessary services are accessible in the area. In fact, 3,500 residents seem few, but it represents an acceleration compared to the zero that was just four years ago. And yet…

