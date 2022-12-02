By Sumeet Chatterjee and Stefania Spezzati and Lawrence White

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC is cutting up to 15% of its 2,000 senior operations managers worldwide to cut costs, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The global cuts at the London-based bank will affect multiple business units and geographic locations and involve at least 200 positions, most of which carry the title of chief operating officer, the sources said.

HSBC did not comment on the matter.

The new chief financial officer, Georges Elhedery, was involved in the project to reduce the administration’s headcount, the sources said.

The initiative, code-named Project Banyan, follows HSBC’s last major cost reduction plan in 2020, which targeted up to 35,000 job cuts globally across all staff levels.

Three separate sources have confirmed that layoffs are ongoing. A weak global economic outlook has weighed on financial sector businesses.

The British bank, which earns most of its earnings in Asia, is under pressure from its biggest shareholder, Chinese financial conglomerate Ping An, to explore options to boost returns, including a listing of its mainland businesses.

Last month, Ping An Asset Management, a unit controlled by Ping An Insurance, urged HSBC to aggressively cut costs through layoffs and the sale of non-Asian peripheral businesses.

In addition to considering layoffs, the bank should also look to reduce the cost of its global headquarters, Ping An AM said at the time.

HSBC management plans to tell employees the latest round of layoffs is part of a broader strategy to rein in costs and improve earnings in tougher market conditions, a source says.

On Wednesday, HSBC announced the sale of its New Zealand business and plans to close 114 UK branches.

(Additional reporting by Elisa Martinuzzi, Sinead Cruise and Saeed Azhar)